This new Netflix true crime doc will shock you — and it's 86% on Rotten Tomatoes

This year Netflix has cemented itself as the go-to streaming service for true crime fanatics with a slew of docuseries and movies exploring shocking crimes and hard-to-believe real-life stories. So, it's no surprise that the streamers just added another true crime doc to its library, and it’s one of the most shocking yet.

Girl in the Picture landed on Netflix today (Wednesday, July 6) and is already making a splash. The feature-length documentary is pulling in impressive early reviews, and shocked initial viewers are already taking to social media to discuss its harrowing subject matter.

It likely won’t be long before this true crime doc is making a push up the Netflix top 10 list either. We also wouldn't be surprised to see it earn a spot on our best Netflix movies list.

What is Girl in the Picture about?

Helmed by the same director as 2017’s Abducted in Plain Sight, which was itself a massive success for Netflix, Girl in the Picture recounts the twisty story of a young mother’s death. The case seems to start with a confusing and mysterious photo that raises concern.

What starts out as a seemingly straightforward hit-and-run case soon becomes a whole lot more complicated as the decades-long mystery of the woman’s true identity comes to light.

We don’t want to delve too far into specific, as most true crime fans prefer to go into these documentaries knowing as little as possible, but this shocking tale also involves kidnapping, murder and a federal fugitive.

Girl in the Picture a true crime story that is constantly shifting, and just when you think you’ve cracked the case a dramatic left-field turn spins the whole thing on its head.

What are critics saying about Girl in the Picture?

Girl in the Picture only debuted on Netflix a few hours ago, so naturally, only a small handful of outlets have been able to publish a full verdict, but the early signs are pretty positive.

The first selection of reviews to land on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) have the true crime doc rated at 86%, and that includes three write-ups from so-called "Top Critics." There's no audience score just yet, but early social media buzz appears to be mostly positive.

The Guardian (opens in new tab)’s Lucy Mangan declares "the scale of the true-crime monstrosity will leave you reeling" and praised the doc for the fact it "still treats the victims with rare sensitivity" in a glowing four-star review.

Nick Schager of The Daily Beast (opens in new tab) was equally impressed saying, "the particulars of its tale often threaten to blow one’s mind and bring one to tears." Similarly, Richard Roeper of The Chicago Sun-Times (opens in new tab) labels Girl in the Picture "an astonishing, horrific, fascinating and complex true-crime story."

Should you stream Girl in the Picture?

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you’re a fan of true crime then you’ve probably already got Girl in the Picture added to your watchlist, and based on the early buzz you probably don’t want to wait for the weekend to watch this one for fear of encountering any spoilers.

If you’re not quite as enamored with the genre, or you’re suffering from true crime burnout, Girl in the Picture probably isn’t the doc that will win you over. This is very much true crime at its most shocking, and while it does appear to treat the victims with an appreciated degree of respect, it’s still ultimately a movie recounting shocking real-life crimes that some viewers will find unsettling.

Girl in the Picture appears to be a well-timed release overall. It’s been a few weeks since Netflix had a flagship true crime offering, and in the interim, the streamer has only provided subscribers with a steady stream of fairly rotten original movies. At least Girl in the Picture appears to be something a little fresher at last.