This killer smart home deal gives you a free Echo Show 5

Best Buy is getting into the holiday spirit by gifting shoppers with one of today's best smart home devices.

For a limited time, when you buy the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro Bundle for $179.99, you'll also get a free Amazon Echo Show 5. That's $120 off the Ring bundle and you're also getting a free Echo Show 5 ($89 value). It's one of the best smart home deals you can get this season.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro & Chime Pro Bundle w/ free Echo Show 5: was $299 now $179 @ Best Buy

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers 24/7 real-time monitoring of your front door in Full HD video with night vision. It lets you answer your door from anywhere and get motion alerts to your phone, tablet or PC when anyone comes to your door. It's one of the best video doorbells you can get.

In our Ring Video Doorbell Pro review, we were impressed by its customizable motion alerts, sleek design, and crisp 1080p video. In real world tests, the Ring Doorbell Pro's wide 160-degree view was able to let us see our entire porch. When combined with the Echo Show 5, the bundle can let you see and talk to people at your front door.

Meanwhile, the Ring Chime Pro included in this bundle acts as a WiFi extender to hear alerts throughout your home.