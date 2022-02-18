This classic Zelda game is joining Nintendo Switch Online this month

If you’re lamenting the impending loss of classic Zelda games on the Nintendo 3DS eShop, then we have some bittersweet news for you. The good news is that The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will be joining Ocarina of Time on the Nintendo Switch later this month. The bad news is that it will be limited to Switch Online Expansion pack subscribers.

Nintendo confirmed the news on Twitter , promising that Majora’s Mask will arrive on Switch on February 25. So those of you that don’t have one of the game’s many re-releases don’t need to go out and pick up a copy.

Link is dragged into the world of Termina, where the moon is falling from the sky!Relive the world’s final 72 hours when The Legend of #Zelda: Majora's Mask comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 2/25. #Nintendo64. pic.twitter.com/712guV6wtzFebruary 18, 2022 See more

Of course, Nintendo Switch Online is not without its problems. For starters the classic games available with the service are only available while you maintain a subscription, with no option to purchase them separately.

While restricting games to active subscribers is not uncommon, other gaming services at least give you the option to buy and keep individual titles — either digitally or on disc. Nintendo does not, which means keeping up your Switch Online membership until you’re bored with the games on hand.

What grated users even more, i ncluding some of us here at Tom’s Guide , is the fact that Nintendo launched an additional Switch Online tier for N64 games. The basic $20 a year subscription includes access to all the basic Switch Online features, like cloud saves and online play, but only offers access to the online library of NES and SNES titles.

The ‘Switch Online + Expansion Pack' tier is the only one that lets you play N64 games, as well as including Sega Genesis games, and complimentary access to DLC for Animal Crossing New Horizons and Mario Kart 8. It also costs $50 a year, which is more than double the price of the base tier.

For those of you happy to pay $50 a year, or who already have a Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscription, this is undoubtedly good news. You get to play one of the best Zelda games on your TV, without having to resort to using an N64, Gamecube, Wii, or Wii U.

Boy, Nintendo has re-released this game a lot, hasn’t it?