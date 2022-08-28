These 7 must-stream Hulu shows are 95% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Hulu is one of the best streaming services for a reason: fantastic televisions shows. Yes, there are great movies on Hulu you can watch, but the streaming service that's built for cord-cutters who can wait for next-day airings of some of the best shows on linear channels is an amazing buffet of excellent programming.

And we're not the only ones shouting these shows' praises: these seven shows are bolstered by a critical consensus from review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. And, yes, it was almost too easy to find seven Hulu shows rated 95% or higher on the site.

Case in point, making a list of just seven of the most critically-beloved Hulu shows was an exercise in restraint. We had to include recent hits such as The Bear and Abbott Elementary, but classics such as Justified also earned a spot. Hulu's such a great place to binge-watch that we even included a run-off list of 10 other phenomenal shows.

And all you need is a $6.99 Hulu subscription (opens in new tab) to watch them (though look into the Disney Plus bundle to lock in better pricing before Hulu's incoming price hike).

The Bear

The Bear's universal approval rating of 100% proves it's more than just its charismatic star Jeremy Allen White whose looks sparked early chatter online. The Bear is all about the too-fast and very-furious work going on in The Original Beef of Chicagoland, which Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto (White) returns to run following after a family tragedy. His solution to stopping his childhood friend Ritchie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) from destroying the joint with his own chaotic energy is to push the establishment to higher standards by hiring the ambitious Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and institute ideas he picked up while being a culinary all-star. The Bear's true signature, though, is the tension it creates with too-close-for-comfort camera angles that will have your emotions rising faster than the boiling tomato sauce. The Bear's may be too much for those with actual restaurant experience, but the rest of us can enjoy a view behind the counter we've never seen before. – Henry T. Casey

Seasons: 1 (Hulu has confirmed The Bear season 2 , though)

Genre: Drama/comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Reservation Dogs

There's an almost Slacker-like energy to Reservation Dogs, the Indigenous comedy-drama about four teens who desperately want to get away. The motivated Elora (Devery Jacobs) is the true leader of the so-called "Res Dog" gang, even though the daydreaming Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) thinks he's the brains of the operation. They're supported by Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor), and the whole gang begins the show on the one year anniversary of the death of a close friend. Trying to save for their planned early exit to California while dealing with their own personal drama, Reservation Dogs could have been too depressing to enjoy. But strong chemistry between cast members helps this show lend humor to tales of the foggy malaise that is your teen years. From a truck heist to rivalries with fellow teens, the misadventures of the Res Dogs are goofy enough to surprise while you watch these kids try and outgrow their current locale. – HTC

Seasons: 2 (season 2 is currently airing)

Genre: Drama/comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Justified

It’s like Gunsmoke meets Dawson’s Creek. Based on an Elmore Leonard novel, Justified follows the exploits of U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens, played by the tall drink of water that is Timothy Olyphant, as he dispenses his own kind of justice in eastern Kentucky coal country. Owing to Leonard’s writing style, the dialogue on Justified is not only sharp, but verbose; it’s like everyone holsters a thesaurus alongside their handgun (but at least they’re self-aware). Olyphant made this role so iconic that he’s been typecast as a gun-slinging lawman, appearing in similar roles in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Once Upon a TIme in Hollywood. Equally as sharp is Walton Goggins, who stars as his nemesis throughout the series, and who has a vocabulary as long as his rap sheet. Other notables include Nick Searcy and Jeremy Davies, but each season features a pretty big name as the baddie, from Michael Rappaport to Mary Steenburgen to Sam Elliott. The second season, with Margo Martindale (The Americans) as Mags Bennett, is perhaps the highlight of the entire series. – Mike Prospero

Seasons: 6

Genre: Action/drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

What We Do in the Shadows

After The Office and Modern Family, it almost felt like the mockumentary sitcom format was as dead as vampires after Twilight. Then, Jemaine Clement decided to adapt his instant-cult classic flick What We Do in the Shadows into a TV show. Shadows the series moves its camera crew from New Zealand to New York … well, Staten Island. It thrives thanks to a fantastic cast, showing that while original star Taika Waititi is great, others can also deftly handle the roles of immortally immature vampires. It's hard to pick a favorite when it comes to these vampire roommates, too.

Nandor (Kayvan Novak) used to be 'the relentless,' now he's just moving from hobby to hobby while mistreating his lovable human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) who desperately wants to get his own set of fangs. They're joined in the house by Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), a couple who fornicate as often as they bicker. Oh, and you can't forget — try as you might — the emotionally draining Colin Robinson, an 'energy vampire' who thrives on boring everyone. Consistently surprising storytelling — Laszlo's little 'adventures' on the side are some of Shadows' most memorable tales — and a fantastic rogue's gallery of guest stars (Kristen Schaal for one, is always a delight), makes What We Do in the Shadows an inarguably great show that every Hulu subscriber should check out. – HTC

Seasons: 4 (season 4 is currently airing, Shadows is already renewed through season 6)

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Nathan For You

On Nathan For You, Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder claims he's a maestro of marketing. But over four seasons of "I can't believe this is happening" TV, Fielder proved something else: he's a master of manipulation. Nathan For You is one of those shows you almost have to talk about in vague non-specifics, almost like you're trying to avoid spoiling an M. Night Shyamalan twist ending. From Dumb Starbucks to Fielder's plan to allow smoking indoors in an establishment, the series is a buffet of bonkers ideas. And Fielder foists his ideas upon his guests with a signature awkward and deadpan delivery that's become more famous with recent hit The Rehearsal.

Seasons: 4

Genre: Comedy/satire

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Atlanta

Over three seasons, Atlanta has consistently been a buzzy show that loves to defy any definitions that critics have levied upon it. While it began as a redemption story for Earn (Donald Glover), who is broke and dealing with recurring homelessness while trying to make a living to provide for his child Lottie and her mother Van (Zazie Beetz), it slowly morphed into something else. Once Earn links up with his cousin Al (Brian Tyree Henry) and helps him on his path to being a popular rap artist, things just get more complicated — often thanks to the curious decisions of Al's friend Darius (LaKeith Stanfield). Moral dilemmas abound, and Atlanta often zags off its track into standalone episodes that take place in alternate realities. As perplexing as it is entertaining, Atlanta wins critics over thanks to its refusal to let things get too comfortable. – HTC

Seasons: 3 (a fourth and final season debuts in Sept. 2022)

Genre: Comedy/drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Abbott Elementary

Broadcast network sitcoms haven't gotten the kind of buzz and praise that visited Abbott Elementary in years. And while it's unclear why shows on ABC don't get the same attention as those on Netflix, Abbott is more than deserving, as its take on the mockumentary sitcom is just as fresh as What We Do in the Shadows. Here, we primarily see things through the eyes of the earnest and overeager second-grade teacher Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson, also Abbott's showrunner), who rubs all of her fellow educators the wrong way.

Audiences may cringe as well, but Brunson brings a lovable energy to the character that Janine worth (emotionally) supporting, even when she's absolutely on the wrong side of a debate. All of Abbott's cast of teachers are fantastic, but Chris Perfetti's performance as the put-upon Jacob Hill is amazing, especially as his students roast his personality and aesthetic. One of the more interesting arcs of the first season is that of Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James), whose social media obsessions often threaten to derail the underfunded school.

Seasons: 1 (season 2 debuts in Sept. 2022)

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

