The Most Hated Man on the Internet just crashed the Netflix top 10

If you’re after a little true crime to watch this weekend, then you may want to head over to the Netflix top 10. The newly-released docu-series The Most Hated Man On The Internet just released, and it has flown into the No. 3 slot on Netflix’s top 10.

Granted, there’s a lot of stuff in the Netflix Top 10 that is, objectively, not good. The Most Hated Man On The Internet doesn’t seem to be one of them, judging from the fact it’s rocking an 86% Rotten Tomatoes score. The story also has a fairly happy ending.

What is The Most Hated Man On The Internet?

The Most Hated Man On The Internet is a three-part documentary series about Hunter Moore, a self-proclaimed “professional life ruiner." Moore gained notoriety for operating the revenge porn website IsAnyoneUp.com, which allowed users to post intimate pictures and personal information.

Moore was particularly notable in refusing any and all takedown requests and was dubbed “the most hated man on the internet” in a 2013 Rolling Stone article (opens in new tab). He was also known to hack email accounts, seeking out nude photos to post on the site.

The documentary itself follows his downfall, thanks to the actions of Charlotte Laws — the mother of one of the site’s victims. Laws conducted a two-year investigation, compiling evidence from over 40 victims before handing it over to the FBI.

We could tell you how it all ends, but that would spoil the fun of watching the series. But, needless to say, there is a relatively happy ending to all this and Moore does get some comeuppance.

What do critics think of The Most Hated Man On The Internet?

The Most Hated Man On The Internet seems to be a hit with critics, with an 86% Rotten Tomatoes rating (opens in new tab) based on seven reviews. The series also has an audience score of 88%, based on 8 ratings, and 7 out of 10 on IMDB based on 640 ratings. That’s quite low audience engagement, so expect those to change considerably as more people tune in.

RogerEbert.com’s Brian Tallerico (opens in new tab) gave the series 2.5 out of 4, saying that it’s “An admirable reminder that even a powerful bully is no match for a parent seeking justice.” Meanwhile Brian Lowry of CNN (opens in new tab) noted that “The producers deliver a highly watchable if salacious three-part docuseries, fueled by its truly hissable, made-for-TV villain.”

Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) said that the show is “compelling, if a bit limited in scope”. Decider’s Joe Keller (opens in new tab) seems to be on the same page, noting that if “all you want is to see Hunter Moore get his comeuppance. Thanks to this relatively brief docuseries and its speedy pace, you’ll get that wish pretty quickly.”

The Daily Telegraph’s Anita Singh (opens in new tab) was less positive, giving a 2 out of five score and asking why the series would “dredge this up a decade on, bringing him back into public consciousness?” The review speculates that Netflix may think “people will enjoy the salacious details and is repackaging the awful content under the guise of a cautionary tale?”

Should you watch The Most Hated Man On The Internet?

The one thing to make clear about The Most Hated Man On The Internet is that it does not whitewash any details or coddle the audience. There are some really unpleasant topics discussed throughout the three-part series, the least of which is the topic of revenge porn. This is something a lot of people may have difficulty with, and is worth bearing in mind.

The premise of the show is pretty simple, and it’s not as though there’s some grand mystery involved — as is the case with some true crime. So if you’re interested in watching an internet scumbag face the consequences of his deliberate attempt to ruin lives, then this may be the kind of show for you.