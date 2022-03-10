The 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 might not get this big upgrade

Looks like the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 might not get a mini-LED display after all. That's according to a recent Twitter post from noted display analyst Ross Young, who shared his insight on the iPad Pro models that are rumored to launch later this year.

Young responded to another tweet that referenced another well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who shared that "Apple may not launch new mini-LED product this year due to cost concerns."

According to Young, the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Pro "is doing really well" and is still expected to sport a mini-LED display when an updated version arrives this year. However, Young also hinted that it might not be the case for the 11-inch model, despite earlier speculation suggesting otherwise.

Panel production has started for the new 27" MiniLED display to launch mid year. Assuming it will be called Studio Display Pro...I have insight on the 12.9" MiniLED iPad Pro as well. It is doing really well. They don't need to do one at 11". Don't expect it this year.March 10, 2022 See more

The latest iPad Pro lineup arrived almost exactly a year ago, when Apple introduced the M1-powered 11-inch and the 12.9-inch models. More importantly, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro got a big mini-LED display upgrade (which also increased the price), while the 11-inch model missed out on the feature.

Since then, multiple rumors have hinted that the next 11-inch iPad Pro might adopt the same mini-LED screen as the 12.9-inch model. Kuo had also previously backed this theory, but judging by his last Twitter post, there might have been some change of plans. If Apple was to equip the 11-inch model with a mini-LED panel, it could allow users to opt for a smaller model all the while taking advantage of the deeper blacks and improved brightness levels offered by mini-LED.

In the same tweet, Young also discussed other potential Apple devices that could pack a mini-LED display. The display analyst expects a new 27-inch mini-LED display to arrive "mid year." Young also assumed that the name for said product could be the "Studio Display Pro." If this proves accurate, that monitor could be sold alongside the newly introduced Studio Display, which was unveiled earlier this week during the latest Apple event.

We can't say if the information provided by Young is accurate just yet. It could be a while until we see the new iPad Pro models, especially considering all the products that Apple didn't announce at its latest event. However, based on Young's proven track record, especially when it comes to display panels and LED manufacturing, we'd say that his words shouldn't be dismissed.