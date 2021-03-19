Stunning iPhone Flip concept reveals foldable phone we've been waiting for

Rumors about the supposed iPhone Flip abound, but now we have another inkling of an idea of what Apple's foldable phone could look like. Concept artist Technizo Concept and LetsGoDigital collaborated on a stunning possible design for the first foldable iPhone.

As far as we know, Apple won't disclose its foldable plans until 2022, possibly 2023, but that won't stop leaks and rumors from floating around in the meantime. This concept resembles what we've seen so far with a clamshell design much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr.

For these concept renders, LetsGoDigital opted for a smaller notch for Face ID on the inside screen. The outside looks similar to the iPhone 12, but with an external cover display. This little square would show the time and important notifications, and could also serve as a viewfinder for selfies. The render uses the same dimensions for the camera hump and cover display.

(Image credit: Technizo Concet/LetsGoDigital)

Speaking of which, the triple camera on the back looks a lot like the iPhone 11/12 Pro's. However, we don't know how much of a focus Apple would put on photography for the iPhone Flip. It could be a secondary consideration, or perhaps improved on later generations. We'll just have to see.

Opening the phone up reveals what appears to be a taller iPhone 12 Pro, again with a smaller notch. Touch ID also looks to be present in this concept, built into the display like we've heard the iPhone 13 might do. All told, the render design is slightly larger than the Galaxy Z Flip and a bit smaller than the Motorola Razr, making for a very pocketable device.

The concept doesn't show off anything we haven't heard already, but it sure looks nice. We hope the final design is somewhat close to this, but concept renders can often be tinged with wishful thinking. The final product likely won't look as clean as this render does.

(Image credit: Technizo Concept/LetsGoDigital)

However, we do know that Apple is obsessed with high quality, so we expect the iPhone Flip to be a well-built product. There's a lot that goes into foldable devices, including a bunch of testing on the hinge and glass to make sure they can withstand hundreds of thousands of openings and closings.

There are rumors of other features, too — namely, that the iPhone Flip will support the Apple Pencil. Other than that, we don't know a whole a lot about the phone right now, but we hope that will change in the coming months, even if it's just a hint of a release date or announcement.