Starlink will soon work in your RV while you're driving — but it will cost you

SpaceX’s Starlink for RV satellite internet service just got a big upgrade that will let RV owners stay connected even when they're on the move.

As reported by The Verge (opens in new tab) and announced on Twitter (opens in new tab) by Elon Musk, Starlink for RV will be available for moving vehicles beginning in December. However, RV owners might want to think twice about this upgrade as it’s significantly more expensive than the company’s standard satellite dish.

With Starlink for RV, RV owners can mount one of SpaceX’s satellite dishes onto the side of their vehicle to get internet access in remote locations where cellular internet may not be available. Up until now, you could only use the company’s satellites to get internet when your RV is stationary like at a campground or cabin.

Standard Starlink versus Flat High Performance Starlink

(Image credit: SpaceX)

Starlink for RV uses Space X’s Standard satellite dish which costs $599 and can be placed on the ground near your RV. Unlike with Starlink for your home, though, you won’t have to spend months on a waitlist; if you subscribe to Starlink RV, the company will ship you one right away.

To make its satellite internet service work with moving vehicles, SpaceX has created a brand new satellite dish called a Flat High Performance dish. This new weather-resistant satellite dish doesn’t have any legs as it’s meant to be permanently attached to your vehicle. However, SpaceX’s Flat High Performance dish is also significantly more expensive than its predecessor.

(Image credit: SpaceX)

The Flat High Performance dish will set you back $2,500 and there’s also a $50 fee for shipping and handling. The price of SpaceX’s satellite internet service won’t increase, though — it still costs $135 per month.

It’s worth noting that Starlink de-prioritizes network resources for RV owners which means that residential users will always have a better connection.

Still, if you live in an RV or frequently go on long trips in one, Starlink for RV could be worth the extra $25 a month due to its portability.

How to order the new Flat High Performance Starlink

If you’re interested in getting Starlink for RVs for the first time or upgrading to the new Flat High Performance dish, you can order one now on Starlink’s website (opens in new tab). However, you should click on the “Check Coverage” button first to make sure the service is available in the areas you plan to travel to.

From here, you just need to enter your shipping address to begin your order. Here, you’ll have the option to choose the Standard dish for $599 or the new Flat High Performance dish for $2,500. Keep in mind that Starlink’s new dish is expected to begin shipping in December of this year while the standard Starlink dish usually ships within two weeks.

We’ll have to wait for the Flat High Performance dish to ship out to customers before we can see how well it works in real-world testing.