SNES Games on Switch: Here's the Full List

Old-school Nintendo fans rejoice -- you can finally play Super Nintendo games on your Nintendo Switch.

Available today (Sept. 5) for Nintendo Switch Online members, the free Super Nintendo Entertainment System - Nintendo Switch Online app will provide access to 20 classic SNES games, with more to come in the future. The current lineup packs most of the staples we got on 2017's SNES Classic including Super Mario World and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, but also has deeper cuts such as Super Soccer and Super Puyo Puyo 2, the latter of which is available for the first time in the United States.

Here's the current SNES games list for Switch, via Nintendo:

Super Mario World

Super Mario Kart

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Super Metroid

Stunt Race FX (Available for the first time since its original Super NES release!)

Kirby’s Dream Land 3

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

Star Fox

F-ZERO

Pilotwings

Kirby’s Dream Course

BRAWL BROTHERS

Breath of Fire

Demon’s Crest

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

SUPER E.D.F. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Super Soccer

Super Tennis

As with the Switch's NES game library, these SNES games will support online play for select titles and will feature rewind functionality for getting a do-over during those difficult boss fights. If you want the full SNES experience, you'll be able to buy a wireless replica of the classic Super Nintendo controller for $29.99 as long as you're a Switch Online member (Nintendo hasn't given a release date). That's pretty nifty, but you're probably just as well off with 8BitDo's excellent retro gamepads.