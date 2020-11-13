Sling TV deal offers free month — but there's a catch

Sling TV is already one of the more affordable streaming services out there, but this is deals season, with Black Friday having started in late October. So, Sling TV is looking to pull in potential cord cutters with a new offer.

Specifically, new customers can take advantage of Sling TV's BOGO (buy one, get one) offer, where you get one month of the service for free, after buying the first month. You'll get your choice of Sling Orange, Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue, so you can see how Sling offers solid channel assortment customization — and why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV: Buy One Month, Get One Month Free

Sling offers plenty of the biggest channels, including CNN, Food Network, Cartoon Network, History Channel, TLC, TNT and TBS. Sling includes 10 hours of free cloud-based DVR, as well as thousands of movies and TV shows that you can watch on-demand.View Deal

Sling's even got a good selection of live sports, especially for NFL fans. Sling Blue has the FS1, NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, as well as Fox and NBC local affiliates. You might want to get the Sling Orange + Blue combo pack, though, if you want ESPN.

That is the way (as The Mandalorian would say) to get multiple games per week, and Sling's got NFL RedZone too (if you upgrade to the Sports Extra package).

Oh, and for your weekly episodic TV, Sling also has FX, AMC and Comedy Central. Sling also has you covered for news with CNN, Fox News, Newsy and Cheddar.