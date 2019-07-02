Send Us Your Best Super Mario Maker 2 Levels!



Super Mario Maker 2 is finally here, providing more options than ever for creating the most fun, wacky and straight-up devious Mario courses you can dream up. And what better way to celebrate this hot new Switch game than by having us play through your levels? Yes, you!

We invite all Super Mario Maker 2 creators to send us their best stuff -- whether you have a cool course with a creative theme or an ultra-challenging speedrun level that you don’t think we can beat. We’ll be sharing our favorite courses in an upcoming roundup, and may even suffer through them in a video for your viewing pleasure.

To submit courses, @ us up on Twitter or send us a DM on Facebook by 8 a.m. ET on July 5 with your user name and your course code. We’ll be twirling our moustaches in anticipation.