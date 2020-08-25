Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is getting this killer Galaxy Note 20 feature

Corning's new Gorilla Glass Victus made its debut with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra this month. And now the glass cover looks like it's going to be included with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 when that new foldable arrives next month.

Sammobile reports that the sequel to the original Galaxy Fold is going to feature Gorilla Glass Victus on its outer display. Samsung previewed the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at this month's Galaxy Unpacked event, but many specifics about the new phone won't be announced until Sept. 1. The type of Gorilla Glass featured on the phone is just one of those details.

Gorilla Glass Victus is the latest version of Corning's protective glass material found on many smartphones. Victus is more scratch resistance than previous versions of Gorilla Glass, and it's also been able to survive a 2-meter drop in lab tests.

Don't expect the Galaxy Z Fold 2's interior screen to feature Gorilla Glass Victus. That would impede the screen's ability to bend. (Instead, Samsung has already confirmed that it's using a layer of ultra thin glass on the internal display, just like it does for the Galaxy Z Flip.) Instead, Samsung will reportedly use Gorilla Glass Victus to cover the external 6.2-inch screen.

You can understand why Samsung is eager to make moves to bolster the durability of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Last year's Galaxy Fold ran into issues just before launch that suggested its signature display was prone to damage. Samsung made moves to correct some of those design flaws with the original Fold, but the phone's reputation as an easy-to-damage device was set.

When previewing the Galaxy Z Fold 2 this month, Samsung spent a lot of time talking up the additional design changes to improve the phone's durability. Given that focus, it's a no-brainer that Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus will be included with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 when it launches next month.

The Z Fold 2 increases the size of both the internal and external displays from Samsung's original foldable. We're also expecting new cameras, likely matching the lenses included with the Galaxy S20 Plus, as well as 5G connectivity. Samsung hasn't told us much about either the specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or whether it will cost the same as the $1,980 Fold.