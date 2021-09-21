Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus tipped for big camera boost in smaller size

Rumors continue to circulate that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will be literally downgraded when it comes out next year, but a new report has suggested the device may compensate for its slightly smaller display with a big camera boost.

According to SlashGear while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will stick with a 10MP front hole-punch camera, the back camera array will be upgraded with a 50MP ISOCEIL GN5 main sensor. The 12MP ultra-wide camera will also be returning, but the telephoto shooter will be upgraded with a 10MP sensor which will allow for 3x optical zoom.

These Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus camera upgrades will also presumably come to the Samsung Galaxy S22, although you should expect the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to sport further additions. If true, this upgraded camera suite should go some way to softening the blow that the Samsung Galaxy S22 range won’t be receiving Samsung’s new ISOCELL cameras.

Until now, much of the news surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has been focused on downgrades. It’s been reported from multiple sources that the larger version of Samsung’s upcoming flagship will feature a 6.5-inch display, compared to the 6.7-inch screen on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. The base Samsung Galaxy S22 is also reportedly in line for a smaller 6.2-inch display, compared to a 6.1-inch display on the Samsung Galaxy S21.

A slightly shrunken display isn’t the only downgraded expected for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. The smartphone will reportedly include a 4,500 mAh battery, which is a drop from the 4,800 mAh battery as seen on its predecessor. This downgrade will once again be mirrored on the base Samsung Galaxy S22 as well, which drops from 3,880 mAh to 3,590 mAh.

Considering that Samsung has faced disappointing flagship sales with this year's Galaxy S21, so many noticeable downgrades to the Samsung Galaxy S22 range seems a rather questionable move. However, reports do suggest the phones will gain a more powerful Snapdragon 895 chipset and an under-display camera (like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3), which could help make a series of phones capable of taking on the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6.