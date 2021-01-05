Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro leaked and reportedly sold ahead of January launch

Hours after the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro were laid bare in a hands-on video leak, the unannounced wireless earbuds have leaked yet again: this time though a Facebook Marketplace listing.

The listing, which has since been removed, claimed to have two pairs of Samsung’s upcoming headphones for sale, with accompanying pictures of the buds and their packaging.

Both match the box contents as seen in YouTuber Digital Slang’s aforementioned hands-on video; intriguingly, he tweeted two days prior to posting the video that he’d spotted the Galaxy Buds Pro being sold on Facebook, though it’s unclear if this was the same listing.

The Marketplace listing’s text and photos, posted by Twitter use @sondesix, don’t tell us anything brand new about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specs and features, though that’s mainly because they’ve leaked a lot already. One pair was allegedly sold for $180, less than the rumored $200 MSRP.

On that note, the Galaxy Buds Pro price is a detail that has yet to be point-blank confirmed by one of the more revealing leaks, along with the exact release date. This too may have just been narrowed down, though: regular tipster Anthony (A.K.A. @TheGalox_) has said that the Galaxy Buds Pro will go on sale earlier than the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Galaxy S21 series will enter Pre Order on January 14 (launch day)Galaxy Buds Pro will go on sale earlier than the S21, same for the Smart TagsJanuary 5, 2021

Both devices are expected to be formally unveiled at a Samsung event on January 14. Assuming both the Samsung Galaxy Buds and Galaxy S21 become available for pre-orders on the day, this would mean a shorter wait to get your hands on the buds.

As much as the surprise has been repeatedly spoiled, Samsung will likely be taking comfort in knowing it has a seriously tricked-out pair of wireless earbuds on its hands. Besides active noise-cancelling and a transparency mode, the Galaxy Buds Pro will be the first Samsung earbuds to include full IPX7 waterproofing – something even the AirPods Pro lack – as well as a new Voice Detect feature that can automatically engage transparency mode when the user speaks.

3D Spatial Audio has also been rumored, though it’s worth noting that this AirPods Pro-style surround sound feature isn’t mentioned on the product packaging as it appears on the Facebook Marketplace listing.

Given what we know so far about the Galaxy Buds Pro, they look set to be solid AirPods Pro rivals and potential contenders for a place on our best wireless earbuds list.