Apple Pay users can claim holiday discounts at these 8 retailers — what you need to know

We may be past Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but there are still a bunch of deals and discounts out there for you to enjoy. If you’re an Apple Pay user, you can take advantage of discounts at eight separate retailers — provided you’re paying with Apple Pay of course.

These deals are available now, and are set to expire on December 13. Some of them also require an additional promo code, which we’ll detail below. Here’s which retailers are involved, as well as how you can save:

Banter is offering 40% off jewelry that costs over $50, when you use the promo code APPLEPAY

is offering 40% off jewelry that costs over $50, when you use the promo code Champion is offering $20 off when you spend over $100 with the promo code APPLEPAY

is offering $20 off when you spend over $100 with the promo code Chewy will offer $5 off all in-app orders over $5 with the promo code APPLEPAY

will offer $5 off all in-app orders over $5 with the promo code Columbia will give you a $25 discount of you spend over $150, no promo code required

will give you a $25 discount of you spend over $150, no promo code required Compartés is knocking off 15% with the promo code APPLEPAY

is knocking off 15% with the promo code Coyuchi is giving you an extra 10% off all sale items and 10% full-priced styles with the code APPLEPAY

is giving you an extra 10% off all sale items and 10% full-priced styles with the code Hotel Tonight will knock 10% off reservations made in-app with the code APPLEPAYHT

will knock 10% off reservations made in-app with the code Theory is giving a blanket 10% discount, no promo code required

You can read all the fine print over on Apple’s holiday savings page , including all the things that aren’t eligible for these discounts. Each retailer is different, naturally.

Apple’s Goldman Sachs partnership could be in the red

In other Apple Pay related news, the company’s partnership with Goldman Sachs is reportedly on its way out. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal , Apple has contacted the firm asking that its partnership be terminated within the next 12-15 months.

This exit would apparently see the two companies completely sever ties, a move that would include the Apple Card credit and Apple savings accounts. It’s unclear what might happen to these two services, though rumor is that Goldman Sachs has been discussing a possible Apple Card handover with American Express . Synchrony Financial, the largest issuer of store-brand credit cards in the U.S., has also reportedly expressed some interest in taking over the card.

We’ll just have to wait and see how this situation plays out, though it’s likely that users will experience little to no effects of this hypothetical partnership termination. At the very least Apple Pay on your phone, which is all in the hands of Apple and your existing credit card provider, isn’t going to be affected.