PS5 could get this killer exclusive — Xbox Series X should be worried

Exclusive games appear to be a big focus of the PS5 and it could be getting a seriously special one in the form of a remake of the original Metal Gear Solid.

The PS1 classic game has popped up in other PlayStation consoles since its release way back in 1998, but it’s not had a proper remake. However, YouTube gaming channel RedGamingTech claims a source has tipped it off that a full remake, rather than just a remaster, is in the works for the PS5.

The source in question supposedly has a 100 percent track record of accurate leaks and tips, and claims that Metal Gear Solid 2, 3, and 4 are also set to get re-releases. But Push Square reported that these are set to be remasters rather than the remake Metal Gear Solid will get, and it’s unclear if these games would come to the PS5.

It would seem odd to re-release a suite of rather old games for the PS5 that aren’t given a full makeover to make use of its 10.28 teraflops of power. But remaking a game can be a long process, so starting off with Metal Gear Solid and potentially moving on to re-working its sequels seems like a sensible move.

Sony has been fairly bullish that it believes in console generations and exclusive games for its next-generation console. A remake of Metal Gear Solid would give it that, but at the same time, it would be adding another remake to its launch lineup, which is light on brand new games with original IPs.

Furthermore, Sony has said that 99 percent of PS4 games will run on the PS5. And it has the PS Plus Collection that’ll bring a curated selection of PS4 exclusive games to the new console for a subscription fee. So Sony has seemingly backtracked a little on the whole idea of a console that fully focused on next-generation games.

The PS5 is available to pre-order now and both the standard console and the Digital Edition will be released on November 12 in the U.S. and November 19 in the U.K. and other regions. So we’ve not got too long to go before we potentially start seeing what as-yet-unannounced games will come to Sony's next-gen machine.