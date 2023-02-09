PS VR2 trailer showcases killer next-gen features — haptic feedback, huge resolution and more

The PS VR2 is set to launch in less than two weeks. On February 22, Sony will usher in a new era of virtual reality on the PS5, and with the release of its second-generation headset imminent the marketing push is naturally ramping up.

Sony has just released a brand new PS VR2 Gameplay Features trailer (opens in new tab), and this two-minute-long sizzle reel-style video has got us even more excited about donning the headset ourselves.

The trailer opens by highlighting the headset's 4K HDR display, which will allow users to “experience stunningly vivid new worlds." This is a big improvement over the original PS VR headset which offered a 960x1080 resolution per eye, whereas the second-generation model will boast an output of 2000x2040 per eye — this should make the frequent blurry images of the first PS VR a thing of the past.

Next up, the trailer focuses on the Tempest 3D Audio tech that will fully immerse you in the virtual space. But you will need a PS5 headset that also supports this feature — thankfully the official Sony Pulse 3D Headset is more than capable.

The PS VR2 also comes equipped with some of the best features of the PS5 DualSense controller, namely haptic feedback and adaptive triggers via the PS VR2 Sense Controllers. If you take a hit in-game the PS VR2 will give you tangible feedback to simulate taking a real blow.

The headset's increased 110-degree field of view, finger touch detection, eye tracking and innovative foveated rendering features are all also spotlighted in this trailer. Overall, this is a succinct reminder of just how many upgrades Sony has managed to pack into this headset compared to its first effort in the VR space.

PS VR2: Will it be worth $549?

Of course, all this new tech comes at a price, and there’s no denying that the PS VR2’s eyewatering cost will be a steep barrier to entry. The PS VR2 is set to retail for $549.99 / £529.99/ €‎599.99 / AU$879.95 — that’s more than the price of the PS5 console required to actually use it.

There is also a bundle with the Horizon Call of the Mountain game that will cost $599.99 / £569.99 / €‎649.99 / AU$959.95.

Tom’s Guide recently got some hands-on time with the PS VR2 and we were suitably impressed with what we experienced. We can’t yet give a definitive verdict but we like what we’re seeing so far, although there’s no denying that its high price will be a tricky hurdle to overcome. We also have a few additional concerns such as the lack of PC support and the reports that the headset’s single cord is not detachable.

Nevertheless, we’re still eagerly awaiting the PS VR2 and are confident it’ll deliver a significant upgrade over Sony’s first VR effort. If you’re also excited about the PS VR2, be sure to stick with Tom’s Guide as we’ll have a full review of the headset and extensive launch coverage over the next few weeks.