Powerful Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics cards crash in price — get upgrading now

After what feels like an age of high prices and no stock, it finally looks like it's the near-perfect time to buy an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics card.

That’s because the high-end Nvidia GPUs have hit their lowest prices ever, according to some retailer research by VideoCardz (opens in new tab). Where once the likes of a GeForce RTX 3090 would set you back around $1,500, if you could find one in stock, on Amazon it can now be found for under $1,000 with some sellers (opens in new tab).

What's more, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti models that provide even more power have been spotted for $1,099 on Newegg, albeit briefly; prices are now sitting at $1,149 (opens in new tab), which is considerably less than the $1,999 launch price.

This tumble in prices is almost certainly down to the imminent launch of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series, codenamed Lovelace. Retailers are probably looking to clear their shelves and warehouses of older GPUs to make way for newer models, though that’s assuming the next-gen graphics cards will be readily available.

Previously, we’d have advised you to wait to see what the new Nvidia graphics cards bring to the table. But if you’re looking for a high-end upgrade for your gaming PC, but without paying eye-watering prices, these drastically discounted cards could be the ones to get.

After all, the PS5 and Xbox Series X are likely to set the standard for video game graphics for the next few years. So, unless you want screamingly fast frame rates and very high resolutions, the next-gen cards will arguably not have much to offer in terms of real-world gaming use, outside of the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 with ray tracing enabled.

Admittedly, this is all in the realm of speculation, and a mid-generation console refresh could provide scope for games to make use of even more power and thus for high-end PC hardware to be pushed to the limits.

But in the here and now, it looks like making a powerful gaming PC could be some $1,000 cheaper than it was not long ago, thanks to this drop in Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series prices. And if you chose to go down this route, then let us know how you got on; we’d be keen to hear your PC building stories.