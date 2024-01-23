Philips Hue launches new indoor and outdoor lighting and a pricey floodlight camera

Philips Hue just unveiled its new collection of smart home devices, which include not just interior and exterior smart lights, but also a new floodlight camera, further expanding the company's nascent offerings when it comes to home security cameras. Here's a quick rundown of each of the new devices, their cost, and when they'll be available.

Dymera wall light

The Dymera wall light is the company's newest wall sconce, which can be installed either indoors or outside of your home. It stands out for its rectangular shape which houses two individually controlled light beams. These lights point up and down to cast warm-to-cool white and colors. This creates an atmospheric look that accents your wall's exterior textures or draws attention to scenery like your landscaping or decor. You can nab it for $219 when it releases on February 27th.

Philips Hue Secure Floodlight

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

The Philips Hue Secure floodlight is a wired outdoor security camera to keep an eye on your driveway or backyard 24/7. Unlike most other floodlight cameras, the color of the Philips Hue's light can be changed from white to a colored light, so you can also use it as accent lighting in addition to a security system. The floodlight will be available on Feb. 27 in the U.S. for a rather pricey $349.

The company is also pushing an update to the Security Center of its Philips Hue app in the first half of 2024 with improvements to push notifications and the event timeline to bolster the Secure floodlight experience. Additionally, Philips Hue is working to develop support for Amazon Alexa and Google Home for the updated Secure system.

Philips Hue Perifo system

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

For those looking for even more customizability, there is a new track lighting option for the Philips Hue Perifo system with T connectors launching in April. You can shape rails to run in three different directions. There are also new flexible connectors that let you shape the tracks in any direction and beyond the standard 90-degree angles to creatively layout ceiling lighting that can run down to your wall. And if you happen to have Philips Hue filament bulbs, then you can use the newly unveiled 3D-printed pendant cord to decorate them with some flair.

Philips Hue Go portable table lamp

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

Existing lighting lineups like the Philips Hue Go portable table lamp are also getting some updates. This gadget will now be available with new teal or orange grips. It gets bright and lasts for up to 48 hours on a single charge. Its wireless charging stand can top it off from completely dead to full in just four hours. Meanwhile, the Philips Hue Being ceiling light is getting new black and white colorways in addition to the existing aluminum version.

Philips Hue is synonymous with the best smart lights. If the above collection of lighting systems isn’t enough, you can check out our Philips Hue guide to see types and recommendations to help you customize your smart home.