OnePlus 12R specs just leaked — here’s what we know

The OnePlus 12 series’ release is on the horizon with the global launch scheduled for January 23 . And a recent leak by known tipster Max Jambor may have given us some more information on the entry-level OnePlus 12R model.

Let's wrap things up - #OnePlus12R :6,78" ProXDR Display LTPO 4.01-120 HzGorilla Glass Victus 2Snapdragon 8 Gen 28/16 GB LPDDRX5 RAM128GB UFS3.1 / 256 GB UFS4.0 ROM5.500 mAh (🤯)100W SUPERVOOC50MP (IMX890) + 8MP (UW) + 2MP (Macro)Iron Gray 🩶 / Cool Blue 💙Launching… pic.twitter.com/DfKwQNVfzmDecember 21, 2023 See more

We knew the OnePlus 12 was coming after it was made official at a launch event in China. What we didn't expect was that a budget version would launch in the U.S. and Europe, something that OnePlus hasn't done before.

We still do not have much concrete information about the OnePlus 12R, other than that its release has been confirmed. What we can assume from previous OnePlus R models launched elsewhere in the world though is that the R series is meant to be an entry-level version with a cheaper price and less impressive specs. The leaked details would seemingly confirm that as they would not stand up to the rumored capabilities of many upcoming phones in 2024. However, the OnePlus 12R would still appear to be a reasonable option for those on a budget.

Swipe to scroll horizontally OnePlus 12R leaked specs Display 6.78-inch ProXDR Display LTPO 4.0 Chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8/16 GB LPDDRX5 Memory 128 GB / 256 GB Battery 5,500 mAh, 100 W Charging Camera 50 MP IMX890, 8 MP Ultrawide, 2 MP Macro lens

According to the leak, the OnePlus 12R will have a 6.78-inch ProXDR display that has a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and is made of toughened Gorilla Glass Victus 2. This would make the display design surprisingly similar to that of the OnePlus 12, although we do not know if the OnePlus 12R will have the same brightness as the rumored screen brightness of 4,500 nits.

It appears that the OnePlus 12R could be shipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which would certainly help to keep prices down as most major developers move on to the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The Gen 2, although a year old at this point, is by no means a slouch and is still one of the best options for Android phones on the market, especially when it comes to power consumption.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

This leads to one of the more surprising claims in the post, which states that the OnePlus 12R will be shipped with a 5,500 mAh battery, a touch larger than the 5,400 mAh battery supplied with the OnePlus 12. This could indicate that the OnePlus 12R will be the longer-lasting phone, although the differing chips and other components between the two phones may affect this too.

The post also claims that the OnePlus 12R will come with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. In terms of performance, these should offer decent photos, especially since the OnePlus 12 also uses a 50MP main sensor. However, the other cameras are a downgrade from the standard 12, which comes with a 48 MP ultrawide lens and a 64 MP telephoto lens, as well as a 16 MP selfie camera.

It is important to note that these OnePlus 12R specs are all hearsay currently, even if the OnePlus 12's Chinese version's specs are known and likely won't be changing too much for the international version. For the time being, we will only know more when the phones are finally announced at the end of January during OnePlus' "Smooth Beyond Belief" event.

More from Tom's Guide