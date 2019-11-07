Oculus Go Black Friday deal: Save $30 on standalone VR headset

The Oculus Go is one of the best VR headsets you can get. With Black Friday deals rapidly approaching, Oculus is giving VR fans a little incentive to pick up their standalone headset.

For a limited time, you can get the Oculus Go (32GB) on sale for $169 via coupon code "GO32TAKE30". Alternatively, you can get the Oculus Go (64GB) on sale for $219 via code "GO64TAKE30". In both cases, that's $30 off and one of the best Black Friday gaming deals we've seen to date. (Though keep in mind, they were $10 cheaper in the lead up to Amazon Prime Day).

Oculus Go (32GB): was $199 now $169 @ Oculus

The Oculus Go is Oculus' first all-in-one VR headset. It comes with a handheld controller and 32GB of onboard storage. The headset is compatible with most of the content in the Oculus library. Use coupon "GO32TAKE30" to drop its price to $169. View Deal

Oculus Go (64GB): was $249 now $219 @ Oculus

You'll be able to squeeze even more fun onto this larger storage capacity version of the Go, still without having to use any device other than the headset and its remote. Use coupon "GO64TAKE30" to drop its price to $219. View Deal

The Oculus Go is a solid choice for anyone who's curious about VR, but doesn't want to invest too much on a VR device. It's an all-in-one VR headset that runs independently of a smartphone or computer. (Although you'll need a smartphone to set it up, but that's about it).

The headset is comfy to wear — even with glasses on. It doesn't include or require any sensors, which means it's designed for a sedentary VR experience. And now that it has TV and mobile casting, it's the ideal VR headset for watching movies and being social.

