NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, January 12, #215

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on January 12 for puzzle #215 are a level tougher than they were earlier this week, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.4 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #214, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #215. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow: Welcome to debate club

Welcome to debate club 🟩 Green: Reminiscing

Reminiscing 🟦 Blue: Mechanics' chatter

Mechanics' chatter 🟪 Purple: The sound of color

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Alright then, here's a larger hint: Today's Connections might have you thinking of books in general, but one category will become all too apparent if you consider one genre in particular: the autobiography. And don't forget to listen to how each word sounds when read out loud!

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #215?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Topic of discussion: Issue, Matter, Point, Subject

Issue, Matter, Point, Subject 🟩 Section of one's life: Chapter, Period, Phase, Stage

Chapter, Period, Phase, Stage 🟦 Parts of a car, informally: Dash, Shock, Tank, Wheel

Dash, Shock, Tank, Wheel 🟪 Color homophones: Blew, Choral, Read, Rows

Like with yesterday's Connections, I enjoyed a fast start when I spotted that Issue, Matter, Point, and Subject are all Topics of discussion. Looks like all of my woeful efforts at debate club finally proved useful.

Next, I spotted Read and Chapter and was convinced that I should be worming in on some sort of book theme. Not for the first time, however, I was following the wrong plotline and moved on to something else.

Period... drama? Choral... music? Throw in the word Stage and there certainly felt like there was some sort of performance theme in the air. Alas, I was reading the wrong script here too.

At last, the penny dropped when I connected Period with Phase, which then opened the way to adding Stage and Chapter to complete the green category: Section of one's life.

I put Tank and Blew together, thinking along the lines of failure (blew it, tanked it, etc), which was ironic, given this line of thinking. Nonetheless, I persevered a little unconvincingly, adding Shock and Dash to find that, somehow, I'd fluked to within one away. Then it struck me like a jumper cable; we were talking terms for the parts of a car. I removed Blew to replace it with Wheel to complete the blue category.

The four remaining were Blew, Choral, Read, and Rows, which took a little time to work out until I decided to read them out loud. After that, I was awash in the beautiful hues of victory!

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #214, which had a difficulty rating of 2.6 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I'm not even going to try and play it cool here, for today saw my first perfect game in some time, so forgive me if today's Connections write-up has a rather self-congratulatory tone about it. Instead, ask me "what's the matter?" and you'll find that I respond with Gas, Liquid, Plasma, and Solid, which, as it happens, was today's yellow group: States of matter.

Next up saw the blue category ticked off just as quickly, having swiftly spotted the fantastic phonetical fusion that connected Phat, Phew, Philly, and Phish, though I'll admit to not realising until I'd submitted my answer that those words also worked when beginning with an F.

🟨 States of matter: Gas, Liquid, Plasma, Solid

Gas, Liquid, Plasma, Solid 🟩 All-timer: Great, Hero, Icon, Legend

Great, Hero, Icon, Legend 🟦 "Ph" words that also work with "F": Phat, Phew, Philly, Phish

Phat, Phew, Philly, Phish 🟪 _______ Pitch: Elevator, Fever, Perfect, Sales

On a roll now, I was briefly taken with the potential of combining Great and Perfect, until Hero, Icon, and Legend suggested that Great should have some all-timer company instead.

So three out of three with only the purple category's four remaining words. I took my time to link together Elevator, Fever, Perfect, and Sales, but I did eventually see the pattern before I completed the game feeling like a Connections GOAT. Pitch perfect indeed!

Connections tips — how to win Connections

Connections relies more on your deductive skills and general knowledge, and you also don't get to know which word (or words) don't belong in your guessed groupings. Only if you've included one incorrect word, will the game tell you so.

To win Connections, you'll want to take your time looking at all 16 words before making your first guess. Do any words have more than pronunciation? Do any of the words mean more than one thing? Are any of the words part of larger phrases?

Often times, the answer that jumps out at your first will intentionally mislead you. That's why identifying any possible 5-word categories is a good strategy to start. Bookmark them and come back to them after you've solved another category or two, and it should help you figure out which of the 5 words belongs in a different category.

Most Connections categories aren't incredibly obvious. It's common for the editor to use phrases, puns and other tricky topics that will require you to think. If you're stuck on the categories, cycle through each word in the grid and brainstorm possible categories that word fits into, even if you don't see other related words in the puzzle.

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a category matching game, launched as a beta experience on June 12, 2023. It then joined the NYT Games app (iOS, Android) officially on August 28, 2023. This app is how people can play the daily New York Times Crossword and ultra-viral game Wordle; however, you need a paid subscription for crossword access, while Wordle and Connections are free to play.

In Connections, you're presented with 16 words and need to group them into 4, 4-word categories. There are often words intended to mislead you, or seemingly 5-word categories. Your goal is to group the words properly without exceeding 4 guesses. If you can't solve it within 4 guesses, you've failed, and the answers will be revealed.

What time does the Connections puzzle come out?

The NYT Connections puzzle comes out daily. The game is refreshed at your device's midnight local time.

Where to play Connections

You can play Connections on the New York Times Game App, available for iOS/iPadOS and Android. If you're on a computer or your device's browser, you can access NYT Connections online here.