If you’re in the market for a strong mid-range GPU, you’ll be pleased to learn Nvidia could launch the GeForce RTX 4070 Founder’s Edition this spring.

Leaked images (via VideoCardz (opens in new tab)) point to a GPU that looks almost identical to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Founder’s Edition. The rumored RTX 4070 seems to have a dual-slot design while it could also sport a 16-pin 12VHPWR power connector. If that last point proves to be true, the RTX 4070 FE may require a separate power adapter to work with certain PSUs.

The leaked shots suggest the RTX 4070 will sport the same premium metallic finish as its big brothers. As someone who couldn’t get his hands on a RTX 4090 Founder’s Edition — I’m currently rocking a kinda fugly Inno3D third-party card — I’m all about that premium metal.

RTX 4070 Founders Edition rumored price and specs

It’s rumored the RTX 4070 FE could launch on April 13, with an MSRP of $599. For context, the RTX 4090 launched at a wallet-crippling $1,599… a price I definitely didn’t go above by quite some margin. No sir.

While we don’t have confirmed specs as yet, the RTX 4070 FE will almost certainly be built on the same Ada Lovelace architecture as the RTX 4070 Ti. That card currently sells for $799/ £799, and like other 40-series GPUs it supports ray tracing and DLSS 3 frame insertion.

While the RTX 4070 FE is likely to feature cut down specs next to the RTX 4070 Ti, we hope it launches with at least 10 GB of GRRD6X RAM. Memory issues have been an increasing problem with a number of disappointing PC ports of late, and there’s no sadder poster child for the current state of VRAM woes than The Last of Us Part 1.

The PC version of Naughty Dog’s masterpiece remains a poorly optimised mess at time of writing. If you want to use the game’s high textures — which broadly match the assets used in the PS5 version — you need a GPU with at least 10GB of VRAM. Considering the RTX 4070 Ti has 12GB of VRAM, we’d be disappointed if the rumored RTX 4070 FE launches with less than 10GB of VRAM.

If you want to put together one of the best gaming PCs but don’t want to obliterate your bank balance, the RTX 4070 looks like it could be a good fit for budget-conscious builds. Let’s just hope its specs are up to handling the likes of The Last of Us Part 1.

