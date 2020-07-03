Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti revealed via Asus leak — here's your first look

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 series is almost certainly on the horizon, and a new leak may have just revealed Asus’ take on the highest-end member of the family.

Spotted by VideoCardz, the image is reportedly of an Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. While we’ve seen leaks around the GeForce RTX 3080 already, this graphics card suggest there’s going to be a more powerful version of that GPU to spearhead the next-generation graphics from Nvidia.

A GeForce RTX 3080 Ti could, in fact, be the top-of-the-line graphics card rather than the rumoured RTX 3090. Or it could be a GPU that sits in between the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090.

Regardless of where the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti sits in the Ampere graphics card lineup, which we expect will also feature a new RTX Titan card, GeForce RTX 3070, and RTX 3060, it looks set to be a powerful pixel pusher. Its triple fan array and heavy use of heatsink fins would suggest that a powerful GPU sits underneath the chassis that needs heavy cooling to keep it delivering peak performance without melting down its silicon.

The two-tone metal design and sharp angles, as well as the ROG eye branding, are all in keeping with Asus’ ROG range aesthetics. So we’d be pretty confident to say this leak is pretty legitimate. And this graphics card looks like it has built upon the design of the GeForce RTX 3080 that was leaked recently.

We don’t know much about the expected specs of the next-generation GeForce graphics cards. But they will all use Nvidia’s Ampere GPU architecture, which will not only promise a hike in overall graphics performance but also boosted ray-tracing; there’s even an outside chance that a co-processor could be used to better handle ray-tracing rendering, though that seems a bit of a stretch.

Going by the August 2018 reveal of the current-generation Turing GeForce graphics cards, we predicting that Nvidia could do the same for the Ampere GeForces. There’s a good chance that the graphics giant might showcase the next GeForce cards towards the end of August or September time, helping it showcase next-generation graphics a few months ahead of the PS5 and Xbox Series X release.