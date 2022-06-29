NuraTrue Pro wireless earbuds beat AirPods to deliver CD-quality lossless audio

Australian audio specialist Nura has announced a next-level wireless earbud with the NuraTrue Pro ($329) — the first to support Qualcomm’s aptX Lossless Audio codec.

Fact: more audio data results in better sound quality. So, the arrival of the NuraTrue Pro with the ability to deliver uncompressed, bit-perfect CD-quality audio is likely to be sitting rather uncomfortably with plenty of wireless headphone makers right now still using compressed wireless SBC, AAC, and standard aptX audio tech, especially Apple. The Cupertino giant is rumored to be introducing its own lossless audio codec on next-gen AirPods Pro that would allow the earbuds to playback music at a higher quality via compatible devices, but thus far that hasn't materialized.

With Bluetooth 5.3, the NuraTrue Pro wireless earbuds will be among the first to take advantage of next-level multipoint connections support to allow users to connect to multiple source devices at once, and Qualcomm’s aptX Lossless Audio codec. The new codec promises to stream 16-bit/44.1kHz, CD-quality audio over Bluetooth at data rates of up to 1,200kbps — for a perspective on how significant this is aptX Adaptive offers a maximum bitrate of 420kbps, aptX HD 576kbps, while Sony's LDAC offers a maximum streaming bitrate of 990kbps.

Although this is a big leap forward for quality audio fans, as far as we know right now, there aren't any hardware devices even among the best mobile phones that offer support for the new aptX Lossless Audio codec, but it is expected to arrive on flagship Android phones in the coming year.

(Image credit: NuraSound)

Next-level personal sound

As with the NuraTrue, the Pro model brings the same impressive level of personalization to assess your ear canal and hearing capabilities and personalise the sound output tailored specifically to your ears with a short listening test analysis. Perfect fit detection, in-ear sensing, adaptive active noise cancelation, and customizable touch controls are all available too.

Nura tells us that battery life on the Pro has been improved to achieve a maximum of 32 hours — up to 8 hours of playback time from a single charge through the earbuds, and an additional 24 hours from the charging case — the NuraTrue claims 6 hours of playback from the earbuds, with a total of 24 hours when you factor in the charging case. Charging is via a USB-C port on the back of the case.

Although not on sale just yet, the NuraTrue Pro earbuds are available to pre-order via a Kickstarter campaign through the NuraSound website (opens in new tab), with orders likely to be fulfilled by October. When they do go on sale, they're set to cost $329 / £299 / €359 / AU$499, but early-bird backers can grab a discount starting at $199.

Advice: Although Nura has adopted Kickstarter on its headphone launches before, mainly as a tool to manage pre-orders, the usual risk warnings about crowdfunded products should be taken into consideration.

We look forward to hearing these when full production samples arrive and device support is available for the new aptX Lossless Audio codec. Watch this space to see if they're the first true hi-res wireless headphones to join our best audiophile headphones guide.