New Samsung Galaxy Book 2022 coming February 27 — here's what to expect

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is just around the corner, and it looks like Samsung will be using the event to launch a new set of Galaxy Books.

Samsung has sent out invites to an event on February 27, and while the topic isn’t explicitly stated, the animated invite begins with a laptop unfolding before joining a set of more established Samsung products, including the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Possibly tellingly, the laptop has three dots at the top of the screen, which could indicate the presence of a camera notch, given similar dots are present on the cameras for the Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3 and S22 Ultra:

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is a little more explicit in a blog post that accompanied the invite. Discussing how the company is exploring a shared Galaxy ecosystem where devices seamlessly interact with each other, the blog post promises the same will be true of “our soon-to-be-announced next generation Galaxy Book lineup.”

It is “vitally important” that tech works flawlessly regardless of the OS or form factor, Samsung says, with the company adding that it will be expanding on this further in 2022.

“To provide more consistency in the way our device experiences look and feel for all users, we recently announced One UI Book 4,” the post continues. “Now, your favorite Samsung apps like Samsung Gallery and Samsung Notes look clean and consistent, whether you’re using them on your phone or your PC.”

No specs are provided, but the company did state that it would be continuing to work with Intel as well as Microsoft. We’re promised “the best of the connected Galaxy Ecosystem and mobility together with next-generation performance, battery life to give users a series of PCs that fulfill all their needs no matter where they are in life, or their day.”

It all sounds pretty promising, and we’ve been pretty impressed with the company’s recent offerings. Both the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Pro 360 earned four-start ratings from us, and we’re eager to see how the company will build on them in 2022.

You can watch the event for yourself on Sunday February 27 via Samsung’s YouTube channel, with the event kicking off at 1 p.m ET / 10 a.m PT.