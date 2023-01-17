Moto G53 and G73 specs just got leaked — here’s what to expect

New details on Motorola’s next Android offerings have emerged. The first Moto G53 and G73 renders and a detailed list of specifications suggest that these updates to Motorola’s Moto G series won’t be a radical departure from some of the best cheap phones on the market.

The new renders and information leaked (thanks The Tech Outlook ) show the G53 and G73 to be very similar devices with near identical designs. The G53 (expected to be the cheaper of the two) will reportedly have slightly larger dimensions at 162.7 x 74.66 x 8.19mm but both handsets should feature similar specs and a 6.5-inch screen.

(Image credit: The Tech Outlook)

Interestingly, the G73 in particular looks set to offer a quietly impressive gaming setup. Although only the G73 features a 1080p display (the G53 is 720p) both have a 120HZ refresh rate and a dedicated gaming mode for optimized performance and minimal overheating

The G73 is also tipped for a decent 8GB of RAM. Expandable storage is a welcome addition for both phones while under the hood the G73 will likely feature the MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset. The cheaper G53 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 480+ chip.

Battery life has long been a strength of the Moto G series and this looks set to continue with a 5,000 mAh capacity for both phones. Those who like to charge quickly, however, will be disappointed to know only the G73 allegedly features 30W power charging.

One of the most disappointing features of the Moto G 5G was the camera, and the leaked specs suggest that the 50MP rear camera will return for both models. The good news is that the G73 should feature an improved selfie camera bumped up from 13MP to 16MP as well as a secondary 8MP rear shooter. Megapixels are of course not everything and hopefully both the G73 and G53 will offer improved camera performance.