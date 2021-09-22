Microsoft Surface Go 3 release date, price, specs and latest news

Microsoft Surface Go 3 specs Starting price: $399

Screen: 10.5 inches (2266 x 1488)

Battery life (claimed): Up to 11 hours (claimed)

Processor: Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y | Intel Core i3-10100Y

Storage: 64GB eMMC | 128GB SSD | 256GB SSD

Cameras: 8MP (rear) 5MP (front)

Video recording: Up to 1080p HD

Security: Windows Hello face sign-in

Dimensions: 9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches

Weight: 1.2 pounds

Ports: USB-C, Surface Connect, headphone jack, MicroSDXC reader

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, LTE optional

The new Microsoft Surface Go 3 may have people wondering what's exactly "new" about this model. It looks just like its predecessor (a good thing, as the Surface Go 2 was one of the best tablets), and most of the specs are the same as well.

That said, Microsoft is seemingly addressing our biggest complaint about the Surface Go 2, by upgrading its processor options with new chips that are two generations ahead of what the past model had. Just in time for Windows 11.

Of course, Microsoft is touting the Surface Go 3 as the most affordable option in the series of new Windows 11-capable PCs announced today. Its more mature siblings include the Surface Pro 8 (starting at $1,099), the Surface Laptop Studio (starting $1599) and Surface Pro X (starting at $899).

Everything to know about the Surface Pro 8

All the Surface Duo 2 details

Update: Check out our Surface Event Live blog to see all of today’s big announcements

So with those upgrades in mind, here's everything we know so far about what to expect from the Microsoft Surface Go 3.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 is coming on October 5, 2021, the same day as Windows 11, with a starting price of $399 (the same as the Surface Go 2). It's available for pre-order at Microsoft's site now, for its Wi-Fi configuration. An LTE model is set to launch "in the coming months."

The Surface Go 3 ships with a dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Microsoft is offering a number of upgrades, including a quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10100Y CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB SSD storage. We will add pricing for those specs when they are made available.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 Performance

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The big change to the Surface Go 3 comes in its processors.

The Surface Go 3 starts with an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor and you can upgrade to an Intel Core i3-10100Y, so both options are two generations ahead of the Surface Go 2's Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y and 8th Gen Intel Core m3 processors.

While it's safe to assume the Core i3 processor will be faster, Microsoft notes that the "Surface Go 3 is 60% faster with an Intel Core i3 processor."

Microsoft Surface Go 3 design

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Surface Go 3 is just like a lot of modest updates to laptops and tablets that reminds us of the lyrics at the end of the Talking Heads song "Once In a Lifetime," when David Byrne sings "same as it ever was." It's got the same 1.2-pound, 9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3-inch magnesium shell as the previous model.

It's essentially the Surface Pro's more affordable sibling. And just like the Pro (and the Go 2), the Surface Go 3 will support the optional Microsoft Type Cover keyboard that's sold separately. We commended the Surface Go 2 for its relatively thin bezels, and not much has apparently changed there.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 display

Again, Microsoft has kept things the same on the panel, with the Surface Go 3 sporting a 10.5-inch (1920 x 1280 pixels) display. It's got a 220 pixels-per-inch resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio and the durability of Gorillas Glass 3.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 battery life

Microsoft rates the Surface Go 3 for "up to 11 hours" of "typical device usage," and we expect its score on the Tom's Guide battery test to be higher. The company promised up to 10 hours for the Surface Go 2, which posted a time of 11:39 on our web surfing-based battery test.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 cameras

One of the big benefits for the Surface Go 2 was its sharp 5-megapixel webcam which destroyed the competition. You get that same camera in this year's model, and the 8MP rear camera hasn't changed either.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 outlook

When we reviewed the Surface Go 2, our only real issues with it were performance and the learning curve for the Type Cover keyboard. We're guessing that the former may be improved this time around.

As for the rest of the Surface Go 3, it seems like the battery life may be improved, but the rest of the tablet is the same. We look forward to putting it through its paces once we get it in for testing.