Trump Tariffs live updates — Switch 2 pre-order delay, what to buy before prices go up
Tracking the gadget price hikes in real-time
On April 2, 2025, President Trump signed an order implementing reciprocal tariffs against nearly 90 countries worldwide. In this mix, there are nations like Taiwan, China and Vietnam — countries that are critical to the production of all your favorite gadgets.
So, the question on our mind (and the minds of many Americans) is a simple one: how are these tariffs going to impact the price of the gadgets we love?
The answer is a complicated one, but in short, we're already seeing it being felt all around us. Early analysis indicated it would be felt worst on budget tech, but we're starting to see real risk to price increases on more expensive options like iPhones, AirPods, Macs, and Nintendo Switch 2.
On top of that, Acer has already announced a 10% increase in prices, and we're already starting to see some price rises that companies are not telling you about! So consider this your one-stop shop for the latest news on gadget cost rises.
LIVE UPDATES
Tariff buster: get $50 off AirPods Pro 2
With the anticipation that the price of AirPods Pro 2 could go up in price due to Trump Tariffs, it makes this deal sound all the sweeter. Right now you can get $50 off the AirPods Pro 2.
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.
What about Apple tech?
Let's turn our attention to Apple — specifically iPhone, AirPods, Mac and Apple Watch. Across the board, everything has seemingly been hit,
Country
Apple Products
Tariff
China
iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch
54%
India
iPhone, AirPods
26%
Vietnam
AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac
46%
Malaysia
Mac
24%
Thailand
Mac
37%
Ireland (EU)
iMac
20%
Indonesia
AirTags
32%
Taking these into account, analysts from Rosenblatt Securities said Apple could up the prices of iPhones and Apple Watch by 43%, which means the base iPhone 16 could go up to $1,142 from $799.
Speaking personally (just my opinion), I don't believe the price increase will go this far. As Kimberly Gedeon reported, the profit margin on higher-cost items is usually larger, and Apple is definitely on the more premium side of things.
But if I was to put a tin foil hat on and guess the future based on what's happening here, I think an iPhone 17 could realistically get a $100 uplift in cost.
What could be the real price of Nintendo Switch 2?
Welcome to Tech Tariff Watch! We're in this for the long haul to see how Trump's reciprocal tariffs will hit your wallet, as signs are looking increasingly likely that the increased cost to companies will be passed onto consumers.
And we start with the big one: Nintendo Switch 2. Pre-orders have been delayed to April 9, so the company can evaluate "the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions." Let's break down what this could mean by looking at some data points.
- According to Nikkei, the original Nintendo Switch costs $257 to manufacture.
- Given the $299 MSRP of this system, that points to a 16% profit margin for Nintendo, which could be similar math that the company's following for the Switch 2 (manufacturing cost of $377.16).
- A lot of the Switch 2's manufacturing has been moved to Vietnam, and this country has been hit by a 46% tariff. Following this math, that could mean a manufacturing cost increase up to $550.
- So worst case scenario — if Nintendo wants to keep this 16%, the price could be adjusted to $638. But that doesn't stop the company reducing that margin and going for a $600 or less.
Of course, I want to preface this by saying it's all entirely a prediction. This math explores the worst case scenario, and doesn't take into account the fact that Vietnam has offered to drop all its tariffs on the US.
Come April 9, the reality may leave Americans less hard hit. But speaking to analysts, one thing seems to be agreed across board — the price of Nintendo Switch 2 is going to increase.
