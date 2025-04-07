Trump Tariffs live updates — Switch 2 pre-order delay, what to buy before prices go up

On April 2, 2025, President Trump signed an order implementing reciprocal tariffs against nearly 90 countries worldwide. In this mix, there are nations like Taiwan, China and Vietnam — countries that are critical to the production of all your favorite gadgets.

So, the question on our mind (and the minds of many Americans) is a simple one: how are these tariffs going to impact the price of the gadgets we love?

The answer is a complicated one, but in short, we're already seeing it being felt all around us. Early analysis indicated it would be felt worst on budget tech, but we're starting to see real risk to price increases on more expensive options like iPhones, AirPods, Macs, and Nintendo Switch 2.

On top of that, Acer has already announced a 10% increase in prices, and we're already starting to see some price rises that companies are not telling you about! So consider this your one-stop shop for the latest news on gadget cost rises.