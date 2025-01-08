Garmin is down — live updates on Garmin Connect outage
Your activities will not upload
Garmin Connect, the partner app to the most popular sports watches for runners and other athletes, is currently down, meaning you cannot upload your activities to it.
The unexpected outage started at around 5am ET today, January 8, and there is no current estimate about when normal service will resume. You can track the status of the outage on Garmin’s website, with all services currently listed as down.
I ran myself at around 5am ET this morning (10am for me in the U.K., I don’t tend to run at 5am), so was immediately aware of the outage because my run didn’t upload to Garmin Connect.
Within the app there are two notifications on the home screen saying Garmin Connect is experiencing an outage, with Garmin just saying it’s aiming to fix it as soon as possible.
I’m a long-term Garmin user and have been through several outages in the past and they don’t tend to last long usually. However, the knock-on effect of this is that those activities can’t then sync from Garmin Connect to Strava automatically, so you might have to plug in your watch or bike computer to get the file and upload to Strava manually if your kudos can’t wait.
We'll be following this outage live to bring you the latest updates as they happen.
Garmin Connect is back up and running
Garmin's website has confirmed that almost all Garmin Connect services have returned to normal service, with the only exception being its link with Strava, which is currently described as 'limited'.
Our activities are now syncing to Strava from Garmin Connect though, so it seems like only a matter of time before that is confirmed as fully operational as well. The outage lasted around three to four hours in total, so kudos to Garmin for sorting it so quickly.
How long do Garmin outages last?
If Garmin Connect is getting back to normal now that would follow the pattern of most Garmin outages, since they rarely last longer than an hour or two. The exception to that was in 2020 when a ransomware attack meant that Garmin Connect was shut down for several days.
Nothing as malicious seems to have occurred this time and with key features like activity uploads seeming to have returned to Garmin Connect already, the outage looks like it could be over soon.
The Garmin Connect app seems to be working again
Garmin seems to be getting a handle on the outage, with our activities now appearing in the Garmin Connect app, and we were also able to send a route to our watch.
Error reports on Downdetector spiked at about 7:14am ET and have been declining since, suggesting that most users are now able to use the app, despite the fact the Garmin website still says its down, and the notifications about the outage are still showing in Garmin Connect.
No Garmin Connect at CES
Right now CES 2025 is taking place in Las Vegas, where participants will soon be rising to find they can’t log their activities on Garmin Connect — a potentially huge loss given the amount of steps people take at the show.
Garmin actually launched the Instinct 3 range of watches itself at CES this year, along with a new heart rate monitor called the HRM 200. Check out our CES 2025 live blog for more insights into the most exciting new electronics on show.
What areas are affected?
Garmin Connect is down globally according to the Garmin website, and user reports are backing that up, with our writer in the UK unable to use the app, and users across the US finding out about the problem as they wake.
This map from the website Downdetector shows lots of complaints on the East Coast, particularly in New York, Boston, Tampa, Washington and Montreal, and these will surely spread across the country as people try and upload activities in the morning.
How to get your activities on Strava
There is a manual workaround for getting your activities onto Strava, which is to plug your Garmin device into your computer, then find the ‘Activity’ folder on the device and look for your most recent activity file.
This will be a .fit file and has a long name that starts with the date, with the year listed first. You can upload this file to your Strava account using the ‘+’ symbol in the top right corner of your screen when you log into Strava on a computer,
Select ‘upload activity’ and then select ‘file’ on the left side of your screen. Select your file and the activity will upload as normal, and you can edit the name and other information on the activity before posting it.
One quirk for Mac users that have a Garmin capable of playing music is that you’ll need to use a third-party app to see your Garmin files when you plug it in. Android File Manager is a good option, and the one that our writer Nick Harris-Fry used to get his workout uploaded from a Garmin Forerunner 965 this morning.
DC Rainmaker tweets
Sports tech guru Ray Maker, who goes by DC Rainmaker, has tweeted about the outage, pointing out the problems users will now face, such as being unable to sync activities easily or send routes to their watch.
It's been a while since we've had a solid Garmin Connect platform outage. Seems like it's been about two hours thus far. Without GC, you can't seamlessly sync workouts to Strava, get routes to your watch, or do any of the other features listed on Garmin's status site. pic.twitter.com/9z9fRZr410January 8, 2025
Garmin Connect is down
Runners, cyclists and all kinds of other athletes are getting told that Garmin Connect is down when they go to upload their activities to the app. The outage is being fixed as quickly as possible according to Garmin, but there is no set timeline for this as yet.
Our senior fitness writer Nick Harris-Fry was alerted to the outage when he tried to upload his run this morning, and instead had to plug in his watch to manually upload the activity to Strava.