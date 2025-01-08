Garmin is down — live updates on Garmin Connect outage

Garmin Connect, the partner app to the most popular sports watches for runners and other athletes, is currently down, meaning you cannot upload your activities to it.

The unexpected outage started at around 5am ET today, January 8, and there is no current estimate about when normal service will resume. You can track the status of the outage on Garmin’s website, with all services currently listed as down.

I ran myself at around 5am ET this morning (10am for me in the U.K., I don’t tend to run at 5am), so was immediately aware of the outage because my run didn’t upload to Garmin Connect.

Within the app there are two notifications on the home screen saying Garmin Connect is experiencing an outage, with Garmin just saying it’s aiming to fix it as soon as possible.

I’m a long-term Garmin user and have been through several outages in the past and they don’t tend to last long usually. However, the knock-on effect of this is that those activities can’t then sync from Garmin Connect to Strava automatically, so you might have to plug in your watch or bike computer to get the file and upload to Strava manually if your kudos can’t wait.

We'll be following this outage live to bring you the latest updates as they happen.