LG's giant 38-inch UltraWide is the ultimate home office monitor

The LG 38WN95C-W 38-inch UltraWide QHD+ Nano IPS curved monitor has finally launched, with the 38-inch 170-Hz beast of a monitor getting an official product page and price, and it looks like the high resolution ultrawide display will sell for $1,599 .

That's a steep price, but the specs on this 38-inch beast suggest it's well worth the money. Early indicators suggest that the monitor will begin shipping later this month, according to reports from our sister site Tom's Hardware .

First there's the 38-inch ultrawide curved display, which has an awesome 3840 x 1600 resolution – it's not 4K, but it's close – and the QHD+ resolution also means you won't have to struggle with scaling issues or less capable graphics handling. The panel also uses LG's Nano IPS technology, which boosts the monitor backlight with a quantum-dot-like material to offer dramatically improved IPS display capability. Based on the same technology as LG's NanoCell televisions, the Nano IPS technology promises wider color gamuts approaching 100% of DCI P3 and easily exceeding sRGB with reported gamuts of 135%.

(Image credit: LG)

But there's a lot more to the display, such as compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync as well as AMD Freesync, and variable refresh rates up to 144 Hz. But it can also be overclocked to an impressive 170Hz if you need something even faster. The monitor's gaming chops are further enhanced with a blisteringly fast one millisecond response time. The result should be gorgeous, vibrant color quality and smooth, stutter-free gaming, all in a deeply immersive curved display.

Other impressive features on the ultrawide display include Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and device charging, an anti-glare finish on the screen and built-in speakers for sound. The monitor is certified as DisplayHDR 600, indicating a maximum brightness of 600 nits, which usually translates into typical brightness of 450 nits with brighter HDR highlights. It has a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, and should offer superb color thanks to the Nano IPS display.

(Image credit: LG)

The 38-inch curved display also promises great immersion in gaming and enhanced productivity in everything else. The ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio and large size offer plenty of screen real estate, and the gentle curve of the display makes it easier to see everything in front of you, from multiple documents and windows to giant screen-spanning spreadsheets. Combine this width with the excellent color and, and the LG 38WN95C-W UltraWide should also be a great for content creators.

All told, the LG 38WN95C-W 38-inch UltraWide QHD+ IPS curved monitor promises to be an excellent addition to LG's monitor family, and worth the $1,600 price tag.