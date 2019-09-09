Leaked Image Teases Orange Pixel 4 Model

Google could be planning a colorful choice for its upcoming Pixel 4, according to new rumors.

Someone on the Chinese social network Weibo has published an image that appears to show three Pixel 4 models in their packaging. Two of them come in the standard black and white, but a third appears to feature an orange finish.

The leak, which was earlier discovered by BGR, follows a claim from serial leaker Roland Quandt, who said that the Pixel 4 XL would be available in orange, as well as the standard white and black. Quandt didn't say whether the standard Pixel 4 model would also ship in orange.

Apple, Samsung, and other companies have long invested in colorful choices to target shoppers who want their phones to be an extension of their personal style (the iPhone XR and Galaxy Note 10 are two notable examples). Google has been a little less likely to deliver a variety of colors in recent years, but an orange option is a good first step.

In addition to the color options, the image leak also provides some valuable insight into what the device might look like.

For one, we can expect a simple glass back finish in the handset with a Google logo at the bottom and a big, square camera bump at the top. It appears from the image that the Pixel 4 will indeed ship with a triple-lens camera array and a flash at the bottom of the bump.

In an interesting twist, it also appears that Google is sticking to an orange action button on the device's side.

Aside from that, the leaks don't tell us much of what we can expect. But in addition to plenty of cameras, there's a good chance the Pixel 4 will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor and deliver plenty of power. And if history is our guide, they'll likely hit store shelves in October following a Google press event.

Google has yet to announce that press event, but look for it to happen — and for the rumors surrounding the Pixel 4 to pile up in the meantime.