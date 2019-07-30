Killer Deal: Snag an iPhone 7 For Just $49

Few smartphones have stood the test of time like the iPhone 7. Yes, it's a few generations old, but the iPhone 7 can still rock out and it's one of the best smartphones around (especially for kids).

Although the Apple Store sells it for $449, Metro by T-Mobile currently has the Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) on sale for $49.99. That's a whopping $400 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this iPhone. The only requirement is that you port an existing number to Metro by T-Mobile. The iPhone 7 rebate is then applied instantly so you'll only pay $49. (There's also a $15 activation fee).

Apple iPhone 7: was $449 now $49.99 @ Metro by T-Mobile

The iPhone 7 is an excellent choice for iOS fans on a budget. It sports a 4.7-inch Retina display, Apple's A10 Fusion CPU, 12MP/7MP camera lenses, and its IP67 certified. Normally priced at $449, Metro by T-Mobile has it for just $50. View Deal

Thanks to its A10 Fusion CPU (the same processor that powers the 2018 iPad), the iPhone 7 is still a powerful phone for everything from gaming to watching Netflix. It features a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP/7MP camera lenses, and it's also IP67 water resistant. It also sports a Home button (with Touch ID support) and can run Apple's latest iOS 12.

In terms of service, Metro by T-Mobile operates on T-Mobile's network, so you can expect the same coverage and 4G LTE performance.

This back-to-school deal will only be available for a limited time, so make sure to snag your discounted iPhone 7 while you can.