Kia EV6 2022: Release date, price, range, interior and more

Kia’s brand new EV6, EV6 GT-Line and EV6 GT are now official and (for some people) already available to reserve. The flagship car is based on the E-GMP platform and promises a decent sized crossover that looks more like it has sports car aspirations.

This car comes packed with both technology and genuinely useful features. For one thing, the EV6 is capable of charging another EV from its battery or sending power into your home if you have a power outage.

(Image credit: Kia)

Kia has announced that the EV6 will go on sale in the second half of 2021. Some markets can pre-order the car starting now. It’s likely that Korea, the EU and the US will be some of the first places where you’ll be able to order the car.

Pricing is a bit tricky. There’s no US figures currently, we’ll update this page when we have them. However, as a rough guide in the UK the EV6 is listed at £40,895 ($56,142 based on a straight currency conversion); the EV6 GT-Line is £43,896 ($60,262); and the GT is £58,295 ($80,027).

It’s interesting to note that UK pre-orders will come with an Ionity charging discount for 12 months. A 65% reduction in the standard will reduce the price in this period to just £0.25 per kWh. Reservations have a £100 ($137) refundable deposit with full payment sometime after May 2021.

Kia EV6: Design

(Image credit: Kia)

It’s fair to say that the EV6 ticks the right boxes when it comes to design.

The outside of the EV6 is outfitted with stylish and modern LED lighting. A rear light system that crosses the whole trunk makes it clear that this car’s a bit different, without being totally at odds with everything else on the road.

Inside, Kia hasn’t fallen for that Tesla-like tablet design. Instead. it’s followed Porsche’s lead and use a proper display behind the wheel and another over the centre console. This is a more traditional approach to cabin design, which means it’s not quite as instantly jaw-dropping. It will, however, still look good in a few years time when the tablet screens have faded away.

There are plenty of physical controls. too, meaning you don’t have to operate everything from a touch screen. When migrating traditional car owners to electric, this is likely to be a big selling point for anyone who’s not into high-tech gadgets in their cars.

Kia EV6: Range and charging

(Image credit: Kia )

The big news with the EV6 is that it supports Kia’s 800V ultra-fast charging system.

You’ll be able to choose from three versions of the car. There’s the EV6, EV6 GT-Line and EV6 GT. That high spec EV6 GT will only come with the long-range 77.4 kWh battery. The EV6 and GT-Line models will be available with either a 58 kWh or 77.4 kWh battery pack.

Kia says the rear-wheel drive EV6 with the long-range pack can go 510 kilometers, or about 316 miles. That's based on the European WLTP testing standard.

The GT model will be all-wheel-drive only, while there’s a choice of AWD or rear wheel drive on the EV6 and EV6 GT-Line.

Given the size of this car, the range claim of more than 316 miles is pretty promising. What’s even better is the car’s ability to charge from 10% up to 80% in just 18 minutes. You can add around 62 miles of range in just under five minutes. The numbers are a bit old now (2003) but the US Department of Transport claims the average American commute is 15 miles each way. Around 8% of workers drive more than 35 miles.

Kia EV6: Key specs

(Image credit: Kia)

The Kia EV6 GT model can go from 0-62mph in just 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 160mph. The standard rear wheel drive can get to 62mph in 6.2 seconds and the AWD model can hit that all-important number in 5.2 seconds.

Kia also says that the EV6 will be able to act as a portable electricity supply for your life. It’s equipped with vehicle-to-load, which allows you to send power from the car directly into your home if you’re having a power outage. It can provide up to 3.6kW of electricity in this mode, enough to at least keep your fridge cool and some lights on.

Kia EV6: Launch video

Here’s Kia’s introduction video for the EV6 where you can see this exciting addition to the EV car world for yourself. Feel free to skip the corporate stuff and head to 1:47 for the actual car.

Kia EV6: Outlook

(Image credit: Kia)

This is easily one of the most exciting new cars of the year. The design is invigorating and ready to match the ever-popular Tesla. The EV6 doesn’t fall into any gaudy traps with its styling; the front and rear are both modern but purposeful; and the interior seems to balance high-tech without resorting to endless tapping of a touch screen.

The fast charging, long range and option to use this car as a power source on a camping trip or during a power outage are thoughtful and likely to be genuinely useful. Kia may well have put together the ultimate electric car package here.