Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream — how to watch Coppa Italia final online

The Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream sees two giants of Italian football meet to contest the Coppa Italia final — and you may be able to watch FOR FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream, date, time, channels The Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream takes place today (Wednesday, May 11).

► Time 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

• FREE live stream — Canale 5 / Mediaset Play (Italy)

• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Inter overcame city rivals AC Milan at the semi-final stage, winning 3-0 on aggregate. Juventus beat Fiorentina by the same margin. In the latest round of Serie A fixtures, Inter Milan defeated Empoli 4-2 at San Siro, while Juve were defeated 2-1 at Genoa.

Surprisingly, Inter Milan have not featured in the Coppa Italia final for a decade. As keen as they will be to claim the trophy, they may have an eye elsewhere. That's because they're just two points behind table-topping AC Milan with two games to play. Joaquin Correa is back fit and available to manager Simone Inzaghi.

The Coppa Italia is all Juventus have left to play for this season, and under-pressure manager Massimiliano Allegri will be keen to end the season with some silverware. Manuel Locatelli is likely to be fit enough to play some part for his side. However, Weston McKennie is set to miss this game.

These two historic teams have heaps of honors to their names. Who can claim the next one? Find out with the Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream.

Free Juventus vs Inter Milan live streams

The Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream will be shown for free on Italy's Canale 5 channel and its Mediaset Play streaming service. That's great if you live in Italy, or happen to be there right now, but not ideal if you are normally based in Italy but are overseas at the moment.

Fortunately, there is a solution that will help you watch your favorite Italian TV wherever you are — and that's to use a VPN.

A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Italian service, you'd select Italy from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Mediaset Play or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream on Paramount Plus. Kick off is at 3 p.m. ET. / 12 p.m. PT.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream in the UK

Premier Sports 1 has the Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream in the U.K. If you're not familiar with it, Premier Sports is available via Sky, Virgin and Prime Video, or on the web-based Premier Player.

Prices vary depending on how you access it, with the cheapest option being just £9.99/month for access via Sky or the online Premier Player, rising to £12.99 on Virgin and £14.99 on Prime Video.

Either way, that gives you access to Premier Sports 1 and 2, plus La Liga TV and Box Nation.