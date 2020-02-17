iPhone SE 2 launch still on track for this spring despite coronavirus fears

While tech and gadgets are not susceptible to coronavirus in the same way the people are, the outbreak is still having a major effect on some major brands. Fortunately, that doesn’t seem to include Apple and its upcoming mid-range phone, likely named the iPhone SE 2 .

MacRumors has seen a new investor note, written by the reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, that states that the iPhone SE 2, expected to launch at some point in mid-March, is still on track for its release in the first half of 2020. There is some ambiguity in this wording, as it could mean that the March launch may happen a little late, but it could also just refer to the date the phones hit store shelves.

Kuo’s note mostly refers to smartphone camera lenses, which reveals that the iPhone SE 2 will use a 6-element plastic lens, rather than the more sophisticated 7-element lenses. This makes sense since the iPhone 8, the chassis of which the iPhone SE 2 is rumored to be using, also used a 6P lens.

The iPhone SE 2 (also known as the iPhone 9 depending on the exact source) won’t be all old tech however. The rumors we’ve heard so far, many also coming from Kuo, say it will use a modern A13 Bionic CPU like the iPhone 11 series, and could get a new side-mounted Touch ID sensor on the SE 2 Plus variant. The SE 2 will be Apple’s first cheap iPhone since the original iPhone SE, and is expected to cost around $400, far less than the iPhone 11.