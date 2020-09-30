iPhone 12 won't have included EarPods — and here's the proof

The iPhone 12 is losing another accessory from its box, according to the newest version of iOS 14.

Within iOS 14.2 beta, and spotted by MacRumors, a section of text discussing user exposure to radio frequency (RF) energy has had one important word removed. It wouldn't be much by itself, but other rumors indicate that this omission carries a lot of meaning.

This all hinges on the phrase "supplied headphones." That's what previous versions of iOS have used in the following passage, as you can see in MacRumors' image below.

(Image credit: MacRumors)

But in iOS 14.2, the same passage now just says "headphones."

(Image credit: MacRumors)

Now that the text doesn't talk about supplying headphones, it seems to confirm older rumors and predictions that for the iPhone 12 Apple was removing the wired EarPods that it normally includes in its phone boxes.

The charging block is expected to be dropped too, in order to cut costs and reduce electronic waste. It's similar to what Apple has just done with the Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE. Neither of the company's two newly introduced smartwatches come with charging blocks.

This decision will also help the uptake of Apple's already popular AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds, as users decide to make the jump to wireless earbuds after relying on traditional headphones with 3.5mm or Lightning connectors. Equally, users may prefer the over-ear design of the rumored AirPods Studio, thought to be releasing later this year.

What should still be included in the box is a USB-Lightning cable. In return for removing other accessories and again to help reduce waste, this cable could be a more durable braided design, meaning you won't have to replace it as quickly as you would one of Apple's normal plastic-sheathed wires.

We're anticipating the reveal of the iPhone 12 range on October 13, as well as Apple's new AirTags trackers. The iPhone 12 will come in four different models, measuring either 5.4, 6.1 or 6.7 inches depending on the one you choose. All will be powered by an A14 Bionic chipset, have 5G compatibility and use OLED displays, while the two iPhone 12 Pro models also introduce a LiDAR depth sensor to their rear camera arrays.