New iPad Pro 2020: Release date, price, specs, Magic Keyboard and more

It finally happened. Apple has turned the iPad Pro into a real computer by adding a keyboard with a touchpad. But the new iPad Pro 2020, available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, have a lot more going for them than new accessories.

The new iPad Pros also offer a blazing new A12Z Bionic chip, which Apple claims is faster than most PC laptops, a new ultra-wide camera, and a LiDAR scanner that’s optimized for augmented reality apps. Here's everything you need to know about the new iPad Pros.

(Image credit: Apple )

Available for order today, the 11-inch iPad Pro 2020 starts at $799 for the Wi-Fi model and $949 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12-inch iPad Pro 2020 starts at $999 for Wi-Fi and $1,149 for Wi-Fi + Cellular.

The second-generation Apple Pencil costs $179, and the new Smart Keyboard Folio is $179 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $199 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The Magic Keyboards for these tablets are super expensive. The Magic Keyboard starts at $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. That’s about the cost of a Chromebook. Also keep in mind that these keyboards won’t be available until May.

New iPad Pro 2020 specs: 11 inch and 12.9 inch

iPad Pro (11 inches) iPad Pro (12.9 inches) Price $799 (Wi-Fi), $949 (Wi-Fi + Celullar) $999 (Wi-Fi), $1,149 (Wi-Fi + Cellular) CPU A12Z Bionic A12Z Bionic Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB OS iPad OS 1.3.4 iPad OS 13.4 Display 11 inches (2388 x 1668 pixels) 12.9 inches (2732 x 2048 pixels) Rear cameras 12-MP wide; 10MP ultra-wide 12-MP wide; 10MP ultra-wide Front camera 7MP 7MP Battery life (rated) 10 hours 10 hours Size 9.7 x 7 x 0.2 inches 11 x 8.4 x 0.2 inches Weight 1.04 pounds 1.41 pounds

New iPad Pro 2020 magic keyboard and iOS 13.4

(Image credit: apple)

The new Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro 2020 and gives the tablet a floating design. Apple says the the Magic Keyboard works as well in a lap or on a desk. The Magic Keyboard leverages cantilevered hinges to enable smooth adjustments up to 130 degrees.

You get a full-size keyboard with 1mm of travel, which is ironically even more travel than what we’ve measured on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The keys are also backlit and use a scissor mechanism, similar to the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The star of the show on the Magic Keyboard is the trackpad, which is designed to provide precise cursor movement. All of this is possible thanks to iPadOS 13.4, which brings trackpad support to the iPad for the first type. This makes it easier to select text and perform other tasks.

The cursor appears as a circle, and you can easily perform various gestures for switching between apps, activating the Dock and Control Center and more.

New iPad Pro 2020 A12Z Bionic chip

Building on the power of the A12X chip, the A12Z Bionic for the iPad Pro 2020 features an 8-core GPU, an enhanced thermal architecture and tuned performance controllers. The result is the fastest iPad yet. The new iPad Pro should be particularly well suited for editing 4K video and designing 3D models on the go.

New iPad Pro 2020 cameras and LiDAR Scanner

(Image credit: Apple)

The new iPad Pro 2020 take a page from the iPhone 11 by offering both a 12MP wide camera and a 10MP ultra wide camera, which provide a wider field of view. The main camera is capable of shooting 4K video.

The bigger deal is the new LiDAR Scanner, which you can think of as a TrueDepth camera on steroids. This scanner can measure the distance to nearby objects up to 5 meters away. The goal is to enable “a new class of AR experiences” on the iPad Pro.

(Image credit: Apple)

Thanks to this LiDAR Scanner, which works in concert with the A12Z Bionic chip, ARKit apps get "instant AR placement, improved motion capture and people occlusion." In other words, the new iPad Pro should make AR apps feel more real and there will be less lag. You’ll also get improved performance in the included Measure app, which uses AR.

New iPad Pro 2020 battery life

Apple claims the same 10 hours of battery life for both the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch model, a time that's based on web-browsing and watching video. The 11-inch iPad Pro's got a slightly smaller (28.65-watt-hour) battery, compared to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (36.71-watt-hours), but this makes sense, as you'd want a larger battery to keep a larger screen illuminated.

Apple estimates "up to 9 hours" of life when browsing the web using the cellular modems in the 2020 iPad Pros.

New iPad Pro 2020 display

(Image credit: Apple)

The Liquid Retina displays in the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 offer P3 wide color support as well as ProMotion technology for adjusting the display refresh rate up to 120 Hz. And, unlike phones like the Galaxy S20, all of this happens automatically — you don’t have to toggle anything.

New iPad Pro 2020 mics

Apple is also touting the studio-quality mics on the new iPad Pros, as well as its four-speaker audio system. The mics are designed to capture clean audio and more detail, which will be a welcome feature for podcasters.

New iPad Pro 2020 outlook

The iPad Pro 2020 is officially on a collision course with the MacBook Pro. Apple has finally added the most-asked-for feature in a keyboard with a touchpad while also delivering more power and more versatility with its LiDAR scanner. It will be interesting to see what types of AR applications are enabled by the latter.

However, the 11-inch iPad Pro costs $1,098 when you include the Magic Keyboard and the 12.9-inch Pro costs a whopping $1,348 with the Magic Keyboard. And that is definitely MacBook Pro territory — and that’s before you add the $129 Apple Pencil.

We look forward to testing the new iPad Pros to see if they deliver the computing experience we’ve been hoping for and if they’re worth the premium.