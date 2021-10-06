iPad mini 6 display reportedly suffering from ugly discoloration and distortion

The iPad mini 6 hasn’t even been available for two weeks, but it’s already suffering from another display issue. After a “jelly scrolling” problem was flagged previously, some owners are experiencing discoloration and distortion on the tablet's LCD panel.

These issues have been detected by multiple owners of the sixth-generation iPad on Reddit. Users have noticed that firmly pressing the tablet’s 8.3-inch Liquid Retina LCD display can cause white spots of discoloration to appear. These issues are reportedly more pronounced when the device is set to dark mode and in portrait orientation.

Reddit user Aromatic-Coat5459 captured footage of the problem and it doesn’t make pretty viewing for anyone planning to buy an iPad mini 6 this winter. They also noted that the issue appears to happen “in three spots along the top of the display” when the tablet is being held vertically.

The same user also claims to have visited a local Apple store and was told by an employee that they “should keep [an] eye out for a recall” as it “wouldn’t be a surprise if there is one.” Of course, this is all just conjecture and certainly shouldn’t be taken as confirmation that Apple is planning any steps as dramatic as a recall to rectify the issue.

Thankfully, this doesn’t appear to be a widespread problem. It’s not something we noticed in our review of the iPad mini 6, and while some owners on Reddit claim to have replicated the issue, several noted it’s not something that they’ve experienced in their time with the device.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only problem that’s already been noted with the iPad mini 6’s LCD display. After a flood of complaints about “jelly scrolling” — each side of the display scrolling at a different speed creating a wiggle effect — Apple was forced to address the issue. Apple claimed that “jelly scrolling” isn’t “exactly unusual for Liquid Rentia displays.”

Whether Apple will address this latest display problem is currently unknown. However, a common theme is emerging with these display issues: they predominately occur when the tablet is in portrait mode. So, if you already own an iPad mini 6 it might be a good idea to keep it locked in landscape mode until Apple comments further.