I just tested this VR meditation app on Meta Quest 2 — and it blew my mind

Whether you crave a 5-minute meditation or fancy chilling out in the metaverse for a while, the Tripp VR meditation app has revolutionized meditation and then some.

Having already bagged coveted awards like “Best Inventions of 2022” by TIME Magazine, the Lumiere Award for “Best Use of VR for Health and Wellbeing,” and a CES 2022 Innovation Award for “Best of Innovation in Health and Wellness,” Tripp is game-changing what we consider “meditation.”

The wellness app, available on Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2), PlayStation VR2, and smartphone, combines immersive VR gaming with captivating and engaging worldscapes, transporting you far from your apartment and into a kaleidoscopic universe of mythical adventures. I meditate regularly and reckon Tripp has perfected a guided meditation for beginners and advanced meditators seeking temporary relief from daily reality.

If I recommend one health and wellbeing app this year, it’s this one. Read on to find out what happened when I tested the Tripp VR meditation for Meta Quest 2 and why my mind’s officially blown.

What is Tripp VR meditation on Meta Quest 2?

Tripp describes themselves as “agents of personal transformation” and a “trusted digital wellness platform for the metaverse” focused on matters of the mind. Forget what you know about meditation because Tripp VR guides you on a journey through the realms to find your version of zen using a wealth of research and resources.

The app hosts over 100 immersive mindfulness experiences using a series of breathing exercises, soothing audio, and guided visualization tailored to your mood, which you can determine each day. The demo is free, but the subscription will only set you back $7.99 and includes frequently updated content and a two-part daily mindfulness practice called Focus + Calm.

I just tested the Tripp VR meditation on Meta Quest 2 — and my mind's blown

I slipped on my Meta Quest 2 headset and drifted gently into nirvana. Here’s why I highly rate the Tripp VR meditation app whether you meditate or not.

1. It was built from scientific research

Far from winging it, Tripp has developed the meditation platform based on a foundation of research (opens in new tab). A wealth of studies have shown that mindfulness meditation could improve working memory, attention, mood, and wellbeing, as well as reduce anxiety, symptoms of depression, and stress levels.

One study published in Research Gate (opens in new tab) evaluated VR mindfulness intervention specifically using the Tripp app. It found a significant improvement in attention and working memory after 21 days of daily use amongst participants.

The studies around meditation and emotional wellbeing are constantly mounting. And evidence (opens in new tab) continually shows that deep rhythmic breathing helps control your breath rate and move the body from the sympathetic to the parasympathetic nervous system — from the stress response and raised cortisol levels to a deep sense of calm and relaxation. Bingo.

2. I felt calmer

(Image credit: Writer Sam Hopes)

I have an enduring relationship with meditation, but it hasn’t been an easy journey. Countless times I have sat, eyes closed, hands in my lap, doing anything I can to stem my thoughts or ignore the itch on my thigh. It took me a while to realize that meditation is whatever you want it to be.

Some people may turn to expert Deepak Chopra for mindful meditation sessions, yet I found Tripp stimulated my need for active engagement in the process — I wanted to meditate without meditating. It’s the perfect solution if you (like me) struggle to sit still. I could access dreamscapes designed to prepare me for sleep or use game-play mechanics that required me to guide the graphics by gently swaying my head. During one session, I had to navigate toward “reward coins” scattered across the screen while avoiding obstacles.

There’s plenty to look at, too. Whether I hovered over an idyllic ocean under the milky way or glided through the inside of a kaleidoscope — I never got bored exploring.

(Image credit: Future)

3. The journey is personal

The trippy tech has to be seen to be believed. Try explaining to your mate that you've just journeyed around a giant mushroom-like flower and found more clarity. Exactly.

I spent most of my time looking around in awe. Fluttering birds and twinkling stars surrounded me. As I breathed, a trail of light seemingly floated into my chest, and as I exhaled, I breathed the light out and away.

Tripp uses the fundamentals of meditation and builds upon them. Did I want to feel more focused? Calm? Energetic? I could report my moods before each session and tailor a custom experience depending on how I felt or wanted to feel. Tripp then checked in before and afterward, asking me to rate my feelings on a scale of 1 to 10. I could track progress using the partner app, keeping tabs on my daily sessions.

Meditation is universal, but the methods that work for every person are deeply personal. Tripp nails what it means to meditate, elevating it with stunning graphics, beautiful audio, and plenty of personal adventures to indulge in. It’s my new favorite mindfulness app and tough health and wellbeing tech competition to watch out for.

