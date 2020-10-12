Hurry! MacBook Air Prime Day deal is only $849 right now

Amazon Prime Day is just hours away, but that's not stopped some impressive discounts from popping up already.
Right now, you can get the Apple MacBook Air on sale for $849, saving yourself a cool $150. (You'll see this price at the last stage of checkout). It's also one of the cheapest Prime Day laptop deals we've seen.
MacBook Air: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon
The new MacBook Air sports a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's new Magic Keyboard, which sports keys that actually feel great to type on. It's on sale for $949.99 and you get an extra $100 off at the final checkout stage for a final price of just $849.99. View Deal
MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon
Need more storage? Amazon also has the MacBook Air 2020 with a Core i5 CPU and 512GB SSD on sale for $1,199.99. At final checkout stage, you get an extra $50 off for a final price of $1,149.99 — the cheapest price we've seen for this config. View Deal
When we tested the MacBook Air 2020 earlier on in the year, we were suitably impressed by its elegant design and powerful speakers, among a host of other features.
But the most significant upgrade was the move to the new scissor key mechanism that sees the rather Butterfly mechanism keyboard get replaced by the Magic Keyboard. It provides better key travel and a mechanism that’s set to be more durable than those of the older MacBook laptops.
And for $849, you can get the MacBook Air with a 10th Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM. and 265GB of storage space. It’s a more than capable specification for getting mose office work done. And with an impressive dialysis it's good for a bout of Netflix when the working day is over.
We consider the latest MacBook Air to be very worthy of a spot on our best laptops list. And with $150 off, it’s an even more attractive machine.
Shop early Prime Day sales at Amazon
- Amazon devices: save on Fire TVs, Alexa speakers, Kindles
- Apple deals: save on AirPods, Apple Watch, more
- Beauty deals: deals from $4 on Revlon, Maybelline, and more
- Bedding & bath: deals on comforters, shower curtains, and mattresses
- Clothing: save on Calvin Klein, Dickies, Timberland, and more
- Fitness: save on Gaiam, Bowflex, Nautilus, and more
- Furniture: deals on office chairs, nightstands, and dressers
- Halloween decor: deals on costumes, candy, and decor
- Headphones: deals from $8
- TV sales: deals from $115
- Laptops: save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows machines
- Lego toys: up to 30% off Lego sets
- Mattresses: deals on Casper, Serta, Tuft & Needle
- Office chairs: deals from $39
- Pet food/supplies: up to 40% off food and treats
- Snacks: up to 35% off Quaker, Starbucks, Lay's, and more
- Snow boots: save on Columbia, Sorel, Uggs, and more
- Tablets: save on Apple, Samsung, Fire HD, more
- Whole Foods at Amazon: up to 45% off for Prime members
- Winter apparel: coats from $39