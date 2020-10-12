Hurry! MacBook Air Prime Day deal is only $849 right now

Amazon Prime Day is just hours away, but that's not stopped some impressive discounts from popping up already.

Right now, you can get the Apple MacBook Air on sale for $849, saving yourself a cool $150. (You'll see this price at the last stage of checkout). It's also one of the cheapest Prime Day laptop deals we've seen.

MacBook Air: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air sports a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's new Magic Keyboard, which sports keys that actually feel great to type on. It's on sale for $949.99 and you get an extra $100 off at the final checkout stage for a final price of just $849.99. View Deal

MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon

Need more storage? Amazon also has the MacBook Air 2020 with a Core i5 CPU and 512GB SSD on sale for $1,199.99. At final checkout stage, you get an extra $50 off for a final price of $1,149.99 — the cheapest price we've seen for this config. View Deal

When we tested the MacBook Air 2020 earlier on in the year, we were suitably impressed by its elegant design and powerful speakers, among a host of other features.

But the most significant upgrade was the move to the new scissor key mechanism that sees the rather Butterfly mechanism keyboard get replaced by the Magic Keyboard. It provides better key travel and a mechanism that’s set to be more durable than those of the older MacBook laptops.

And for $849, you can get the MacBook Air with a 10th Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM. and 265GB of storage space. It’s a more than capable specification for getting mose office work done. And with an impressive dialysis it's good for a bout of Netflix when the working day is over.

We consider the latest MacBook Air to be very worthy of a spot on our best laptops list. And with $150 off, it’s an even more attractive machine.

Shop early Prime Day sales at Amazon