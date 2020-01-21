Huge Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals display, cameras and storage

We now have a complete picture of the fabled Samsung Galaxy Z Flip — aka Galaxy Fold 2, aka Galaxy Bloom. A new leak contains alleged information about the phone's flexible display, the storage, and the cameras on board, among many other things.

We are only weeks away from the Korean company’s Unpacked event on February 11, so it’s reasonable to expect leaks for an all-but-confirmed phone like this.

On the other hand, something doesn’t add up. Namely the laundry list of technical features and the sub-$1,000 price that Korean media is talking about. As you will see, this phone will be a beast even if it doesn’t have the latest and greatest processors and cameras.

Then again, the alleged leak comes from Ishan Agarwal, which seems like a good enough source.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

The Galaxy Z Flip display

According to Agarwal, the flexible screen that will close shut thanks to Samsung‘s hide-away hinge is a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel.

That’s big. For comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch display and the Note 10+ only allegedly has 0.1 inches less than the Galaxy Z Flip at 6.8 inches. But of course, the display will be cut in half whenever you close it with a (hopefully satisfying) click.

Previous rumors say that the display will have a dual-layer protection. The first, a completely new technology called ultra-thin glass, which is actual glass that bends thanks to... magic, I guess. This glass is reportedly as thick as a human hair.

The second layer of protection will be a polymer — but it is not clear if this will be a screen protector installed at the factory or an actual part of the display sandwich. The latter wouldn’t make a lot of sense — why create a new glass surface technology to give foldable screens the feeling and hardness of regular phone screens only to cover it with plastic?

Galaxy Z Flip cameras

Agarwal claims that the phone will not have a 108MP main camera. Instead, it will be using a 12-megapixel sensor for the back. On the front, there will be a 10-megapixel sensor to take selfies with.

It makes sense to keep the technology on the previous cutting edge in order to make this machine at least a bit affordable or competitive with current flagships. You may be getting less camera power, but you will definitely be getting the convenience of portability compared to the tiny skateboards we carry around today.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Galaxy Z Flip storage

The rumor says that the phone will come with 256GB storage, which is surprisingly high for a phone of this size and rumored sub-$1,000 price.

Previous rumors

The new alleged leak adds new information while “confirming” what we learned last week.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Flip battery will be a hefty 3,300mAh. Agarwal says that this may be the case but also that it may be a 3,500mAh battery. If true, it would be much better than the Motorola Razr (2,510 mAh)— especially when the other rumor is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will have a secondary 900mAh (shown below) just to power that 1-inch secondary display on the phone’s exterior.

The battery will also charge at 15W, which is technically fast charging but can’t compare to current top of the line phones from Oppo, Realme or Xiaomi.

We will know if this dream foldable is actually real during our live coverage of Galaxy Unpacked on February 11.