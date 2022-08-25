HP's new 4K webcam is here to make your video calls better

The HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam should help you look better during video calls

HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam
(Image credit: HP)

The HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam ticks all the right boxes for what most folks want in a webcam. This includes sharp picture quality, solid audio capturing, and reliable face-framing and auto-focus technology. Available now for $199 at HP’s website, the HP 965 could be a webcam worth considering.

As its name suggests, the HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam is a 4K-capable device. If you’re using a 1080 or 720p webcam, this device would be a huge upgrade. The 18mm, f/2.0 large lens and lowlight adjustment software is meant to provide a vibrant image. With these features, you should appear more like your actual self to those on the other end of the video chat. Built-in noise-canceling dual microphones should deliver clear audio quality.

The HP 965 has a slew of features. This includes adjustable field of view with 78-, 90- and 100-degree options. Auto face framing includes three options that keep your upper body, head and shoulders or head in the center of the frame. The picture adjusts depending on whether a room is too dark or too bright to create a more balanced image. You can also change your background with pre-stocked photos or with an image you upload.

HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam

The HP 965 has a wide assortment of customization options to help you look your best during video calls. (Image credit: HP)

Another useful feature is Keystone Correction, which allows you to outline, focus and straighten a document, object, or other focal point you want to share with others. This is useful if you’re using a whiteboard.

HP provided some interesting stats announcing the HP 965 webcam today (August 25). According to the US Remote Work survey conducted by PwC (opens in new tab) in 2021, 73% of webcam users judge others based on video quality, while 75% judge others based on audio quality. Though I don’t personally judge anyone by the equipment they use, I’ll admit that speaking to someone with better-than-average video and audio quality is nice. I don’t know if these stats are meant to shame people into getting HP’s new camera, but it’s interesting regardless.

The HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam should be a solid camera if lives up to HP's claims. And though you can find some of the best webcams at cheaper prices, this one may be worth it — especially if you’re self-conscious about how you appear and sound to folks you’re video conferencing with.

