How to watch the original Top Gun before Maverick flies into theatres

After several production postponements, multiple Covid-19 enforced release date delays and more than three decades of waiting, Top Gun Maverick finally flies into theatres this week. This makes now the perfect time to catch up on the original Tom Cruise classic before experiencing the sequel on the big screen.

Originally released in 1986, Top Gun is one of the most beloved action films of all time. Featuring a dream pairing of Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, and with an iconic soundtrack still worthy of a spin today, it’s no surprise that Top Gun has left a lasting legacy. If you've somehow never seen it before, rest assured, it holds up remarkably well to this day. And if you have watched it already, it's well worth seeing again.

The good news is that right now, the original Top Gun is available to watch on one of the best streaming services. So if you fancy taking a trip into the danger zone, here’s everything to need to know about how to watch Top Gun online.

How to watch Top Gun online in the U.S.

At the time of writing, Top Gun can be found on Netflix and Paramount Plus. Both services are available on pretty much all of the best streaming devices.

With Maverick landing in theatres this week, it’s no surprise that Top Gun has cracked the Netflix most-watched movies list. It currently sits in ninth position but is likely to climb higher as more and more subscribers look to refresh their memories before heading out to see its sequel in cinemas over the weekend.

Do note that if you’re planning to watch via Netflix you don't have time to waste. The film is scheduled to leave the service on Tuesday, May 31. That gives you a week to watch before you’ll need a Paramount Plus subscription instead.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Subscribers also get access to a large library of classic flicks including the original Top Gun.

How to watch Top Gun online in Canada

Our neighbors in the Great White North can also watch Top Gun on Paramount Plus. Alternatively, the action classic is also available on Starz, which can access either via Crave or Amazon Prime Video Channels.

How to watch Top Gun online in the U.K.

Wannabe pilots from across the pond can watch Top Gun on Sky Go, Now Cinema or Virgin TV Go. Unfortunately, the film isn't available on Netflix U.K. but it can be purchased or rented on Amazon Prime Video starting from just £2.49.