How to watch Marvel's 'Echo' online: Disney Plus release date and time

Marvel's newest hero gets her own TV show on Disney Plus when you watch "Echo" online. Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) aka Echo was first introduced in "Hawkeye" as a deaf Native American Choctaw who led the Tracksuit Mafia, a gang working for crime lord Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio).

Echo streaming details Echo episodes 1-6 begin streaming Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Disney Plus and Hulu.

But after betraying Fisk, who turns out to have ordered her father's death, Maya must go on the run. She heads to her hometown in Oklahoma, where she has a chance to reconnect with her heritage and come to terms with the past.

Echo is the first show released under the “Marvel Spotlight” banner, intended for stories that don’t have deep ties to the MCU — ironic since it’s a spinoff of "Hawkeye." But Marvel has stated that "Echo" is meant to be a standalone and fans should feel free from needing to have watched other films or series to understand what's going on. Here's everything you need to watch "Echo" online. Plus, scroll down for the trailer and full cast list.

"Echo" episodes 1-6 will all drop at the same time: Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET. And in a first, they will be available on both Disney Plus and Hulu.



The ad-free Disney Plus price is $13.99 per month, and there's also Disney Plus Basic, an ad-supported tier at $7.99 per month.

Hulu with ads costs $7.99 per month, while the ad-free plan runs $17.99.

Or you can get both while saving, with the Disney Bundle Duo Basic for $9.99 per month.

How to watch 'Echo' internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to "Echo."

'Echo' trailer

The trailer for "Echo" highlights the deep ties — and similarities — between the protagonist, Maya Lopez, and her long-time protector/mentor Wilson Fisk. They share a boiling rage that they don't always contain. Maya has finally turned on Fisk but she's no angel herself. She's capable of tremendous violence herself. "So, who's the monster?" Fisk wonders.

'Echo' cast

The cast of "Echo" is led by Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez aka Echo, a deaf Native American Choctaw and the former leader of the Tracksuit Mafia.

Vincent D'Onofrio also reprises his role as Wilson Fisk aka the crime lord Kingpin, Maya's adoptive uncle and the man responsible for her father's death.

They are joined by: