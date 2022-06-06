How to preorder the Apple MacBook Air 2022 — release date and how to get yours

Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote introduce us to the M2 chipset and the latest laptops that feature it. And although MacBook Air 2022 preorders aren't live, there's a lot to be excited about thanks to the new design and promised promise boost.

The new laptop features a redesigned 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that's 25% brighter than the screen on the previous-gen MacBook Air. The updated MacBook is also packing Apple's new M2 chip, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, four-speaker sound system, and is now available in four finishes.

The MacBook Air 2022 starts at $1,199, which is a noteworthy $200 increase from the M1-based MacBook Air. But there's some good news for bargain hunters: Apple is keeping its MacBook Air M1, which will continue to cost $999.

Apple didn't confirm when MacBook Air M2 preorders would begin, but they said the new laptop will be available starting in July.

MacBook Air M2 preorders — retailers to expect

MacBook Air 2022 preorders: from $1,199 @ Amazon

As one of the biggest Apple authorized resellers around, we expect Amazon to be one of the first retailers to offer MacBook Air 2022 preorders. It will also likely be the first retailer to offer deals on Apple's new MacBooks. (The first deals could take from $50 to $99 off).

MacBook Air preorders: from $1,199 @ Best Buy

If you have an old MacBook to trade-in, Best Buy will likely offer generous trade-in deals that could take up to $400 off the cost of the new MacBook Air M2. Alternatively, Best Buy is also known for bundling freebies with your preorder. New subscribers will likely be able to get 6 free months of Apple Music, 6 free months of Apple News Plus, and 3 free months of Apple TV Plus.

Apple MacBook Air 2022: from $1,199 @ Apple

The MacBook Air with M2 will be available at the Apple Store starting next month.

When to expect MacBook Air 2022 preorder deals

You may be thinking it's too early for MacBook Air 2022 deals, but the truth is retailers waste no time when it comes to discounts on new Apple products. We expect to see the first MacBook deals not long after preorders begin.

Amazon predictions: The biggest online retailer on the planet is usually the first to offer dollar-off discounts on new Apple devices. Expect to see from $50 to $100 off the base MacBook Air M2 configuration shortly after preorders begin. Likewise, the MacBook Air 2020 could drop as low as $749 or $799.

MacBook Air 2022 — what you get for $1,199

The MacBook Air 2022 has plenty of new features. Here's how it stacks up to its predecessor.