How to download watchOS 8 now

It's official — the watchOS 8 Apple Watch software update is here. That means you can install watchOS 8 on a compatible device right now.

watchOS 8 offers owners of the Apple Watch Series 3 to Apple Watch Series 6 new mindfulness features, added workout modes, better messaging options and expanded HomeKit tools.

Everything we know about Apple Watch 7

The best Apple Watch deals right now

Users will also benefit from multiple timers, precipitation notifications and a redesigned Photos experience.

With all these features lined up, it's no wonder you're ready to get started with watchOS 8. But before you press ahead, consider backing up your watch to your iPhone. Your Apple Watch will also need to be connected to Wi-Fi, connected to the charger and charged to at least 50%.

You'll also need to be in possession of an iPhone running iOS 15 in order to use watchOS 8. Check out our guide on how to download iOS 15 if you don't have it installed on a smartphone already.

Here's how to download watchOS 8 right now on your Apple Watch.

How to download watchOS 8

1. Open the Watch app on your iPhone.

2. Click General.

3. Click Software Update.

5. Click Install. You might be prompted to enter your passcode. Enter it.

6. Agree to the Terms and Conditions.

Your Apple Watch will restart, this time running watchOS 8.