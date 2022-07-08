MacBook Air 2022 preorders live now — how to get yours

Preorders for the new MacBook Air 2022 are live and you can secure the new MacBook Air right now at a host of retailers.

And you'll want to do just that, as Apple has given the MacBook Air a serious overhaul. You're not only getting the powerful new Apple M2 chip but also a design that's 20% smaller than the previous Air and a new 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that's 25% brighter. There's also a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera, four-speaker sound system, and four color options.

Prices for the MacBook Air 2022 start at $1,199, which is a notable $200 increase over the MacBook Air M1. But the upgrades on offer seem worth the price hike. If you're fine with less power and an older design, the older Air is still available for $999.

Following a week of preorders, the MacBook Air 2022 will then go on sale July 15. And with some early back to school sales on Apple's new laptops you could secure a neat deal on the new Air. In fact, the Apple 2022 back to school discount is already knocking $100 off MacBook Air M2 preorders and also bundles a $150 Apple gift card. You must be a student to get this deal. (For more deals, check out our Apple Store promo codes page for more ways to save on Apple gear).

MacBook Air 2022 preorders: Where to buy now

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air 2022: from $1,199 @ Apple (opens in new tab)

Naturally Apple has the MacBook Air ready for preorder. And is also has some financing options if you don't want to buy it outright straight away.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/2022): from $1,199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Preorders for Apple's new MacBook Air are avaible right now at Best Buy. Although the Air is now $200 pricier, it boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air 2022 preorders: from $1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

As one of the biggest Apple authorized resellers around, Amazon has the MacBook Air 2022 ready for preorders. Do bear in mind with Prime Day coming soon the first deals could take from $50 to $99 off.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air 2022 preorders: from $1,199 @ B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Authorized Apple reseller B&H Photo has the MacBook Air ready for preorder. A whole suite of models and configurations are on offer.

MacBook Air 2022 and Prime Day

Now that the MacBook Air M2 preorders are live, it's only a matter of time before the first deals roll out. There's a high chance we could see a few Prime Day sales on Apple's new laptop. Deals could take from $50 to $100 off the base MacBook Air 2022 configuration. Make sure to follow our Prime Day coverage for any discounts in the coming days.

Also keep an eye out for some MacBook deals on the M1 model, especially as the M1 model dropped as low as $749 last summer.

MacBook Air 2022 — what you get for $1,199

The MacBook Air 2022 has plenty of new features. Here's how it stacks up to its predecessor. Wondering how it stacks up to the new MacBook Pro? Check out our MacBook Air 2022 vs MacBook Pro 2022 comparison.