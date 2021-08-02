Here’s the PS5 SSD you should buy — according to Sony's Mark Cerny

A recent PS5 software beta brought in the ability to finally upgrade the PS5’s internal storage. But Sony released a lengthy list of specifications which has lead to plenty of online debate surrounding which SSDs are compatible with the console’s newly activated expansion slot.

Shortly after the beta rolled out to select console owners, popular components manufacturer Western Digital confirmed the WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD meets the required specs and does indeed fit the PS5. However, if that wasn’t enough to convince you of its compatibility, the PS5’s lead system architect, Mark Cerny, took to Twitter to show off his PS5 SSD of choice.

Mark Cerny noted that while there are a “couple of awesome options” out there, he went for the WD_Black SN850 to increase the storage capabilities of his PS5. Alternative options that meet the PS5’s requirements include the Samsung 980 Pro and the Seagate FireCuda 530. These drives and several others are currently being trialed by beta testers.

Our solution to our very active two gamer PS5 household? His-and-hers SSDs :-)Couple of awesome options for 7000MB/s, ended up putting my $$ down on this one. Going to be SWEEET!!! pic.twitter.com/6TuqPwK49xAugust 1, 2021 See more

As the ability to upgrade the PS5’s internal storage is still in beta, it might be worth waiting to see how each option functions before committing to purchasing a pricey SSD.

Of course, Cerny’s recommendation certainly carries a lot of weight. But more real-world testing will almost certainly follow in the coming weeks ahead of the feature being rolled out to every PS5 owner.

WD_BLACK SN850 1TB NVMe SSD w/Heatsink: was $249 now $229 @ Western Digital

The WD_Black SN850 range allows you to upgrade your PS5's internal storage (though the feature is currently only available to software beta users). On Western Digital's own website the 1TB model is currently $20 off.

View Deal

WD_BLACK SN850 500GB NVMe SSD w/Heatsink: was £147 now £129 @ Amazon

Western Digital has confirmed the SN850 NVMe SSD range is compatible with the PS5. The 500GB model with an included heatsink is currently £18 off at Amazon. View Deal

Whether you decide to buy an internal SSD now in the hopes of beating the scalpers or plan on waiting until the feature is fully vetted, one thing you’ll need to be aware of is the requirement for “effective heat dissipation.”

Sony has been very keen to stress that you’ll need a drive with a heatsink attached. As you can see from Cerny’s tweet, he followed that advice and we suggest you do the same.

Upgrading your PS5’s internal storage definitely won’t come cheap. The WD_Black SN850 range is expensive. Even the smallest size available, 500GB, costs around $140 (with included heatsink). Currently, a 2TB drive with a heatsink costs $429, and that’s with a $100 discount to boot.

You could instead pick up one of the best external drives and store and transfer games across as needed. It’s a little bit more time-consuming, but external storage is significantly cheaper.