Heat vs Bucks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs online

Heat vs Bucks start time, channel The Heat vs Bucks live stream is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT today (May 24).

It will air on TNT.

The Heat vs Bucks live stream tonight has the potential — if it’s anything like game 1 — to be another matchup that goes down to the wire. Giannis Antetokounmpo and company will try for a more comfortable win against Jimmy Butler and the Heat in this NBA playoffs live stream.

Last year, the Bucks went into the playoffs with the best record in the NBA and the league’s MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Their confidence was riding as high as their expectations. The Heat brought the Bucks back down to earth, knocking them out of the playoffs in a second round series that went just five games. Saturday’s game one win was a big step in the right direction for Milwaukee.

The Heat and Bucks battled back and forth in game one with neither team ever taking a double digit lead. Milwaukee had a win in their grasp in regulation after Antetokounmpo hit the first of two free throws to take a 99-97 lead with nine seconds left, but Jimmy Butler responded with a driving lay-up to lock the score at 99 and force overtime. In the extra period it was the Bucks hitting the last shot. Khris Middleton made the game winning jumper with less than a second left to give the Bucks a 109-107 win.

The Bucks will be looking for more of the same for Middleton who’s game winner capped off a team high 27-point night. Meanwhile the Heat will be looking for a little more from Butler. Despite his heroics at the end of regulation, Butler shot just 4-22 from the floor including 2-9 from three. Goran Dragic led Miami in game one with 25 points off the bench.

Bucks enter game 2 as 4.5-point favorites. The over/under is 221.5.

How to avoid Heat vs Bucks blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Heat vs Bucks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

Heat vs Bucks live streams in the US

In the U.S. Heat vs Bucks airs on TNT, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT).

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Heat vs Bucks live streams in the UK

British basketball fans typically only need Sky Sports... but not tonight. The Heat vs Bucks live stream isn't on Sky Sports.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Heat vs Bucks live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Heat vs Bucks live streams. The game is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.